With so many people trying to get on the housing ladder, this flat/bedsit in the centre of Burton could be a first-time buyer's dream.

Situated within a period Grade II Listed building in Horninglow Street, the first-floor bedsit has gas central heating and is ideal for either an investor or first-time buyer.

The home retains many period features which comprise, in brief: communal entrance and staircase; entrance hall with intercom telephone/door release; bed sitting room with twin sash windows overlooking the side courtyard, a feature chimney breast with inset Living Flame gas fire, two double central heating radiators, fitted pine laminate flooring and range of built-in wardrobes together with drop down pull out bed; kitchen with a range of floor and wall cupboards, breakfast bar, stainless steel sink and ceramic tiling to floor, and a bathroom with a panelled bath with shower above, vanity wash hand basin and a low-level wc.

(Image: Newton Fallowell)

The home is on the market fat £49,000 and for more information, or to view the property, call the agent, Newton Fallowell, on 01283 564647.

