The good news just keeps on coming for Ryan Delaney after he followed up his League of Ireland team of the season nomination with a call up to the Republic of Ireland's under-21 side on Wednesday night.

The Brewers defender will join up with the squad on Saturday ahead of their UEFA under-21 European Championships qualifier against Norway on Tuesday night (7pm.)

The 21-year-old centre-back, fresh off the back of a double league and cup win with loan side Cork City, will be in line to make his second appearance having impressed national boss Noel King.

Delaney made his debut for his national side's under-21s in September, a 92nd minute substitute in the 3-1 win over Azerbaijan.

He was then named on the bench for October's qualifiers against Norway and Israel - but failed to make an appearance as the Irish remained unbeaten in European qualifying.

They sit top of Group Five with ten points after four matches, with World Champions Germany in second place with six points.