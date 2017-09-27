John Brayford and Ben Turner look set to miss Burton Albion's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after suffering hamstring strains in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

The defensive pair were both substituted before the 50-minute mark at the Pirelli Stadium, with the Villans already 3-0 up at that stage.

Brayford - who had previously been nursing a sore calf - was down on his haunches and ready to come off in the build-up to Villa's third, while Turner lasted only three minutes of the second half before being replaced by Lloyd Dyer.

Both had started each of Albion's last five league games, but Clough expects neither to be available for the visit of Wolves this weekend, when Joe Mason - on loan from the Molineux club - will also be unable to feature.

"I thought physically we were okay (against Villa)," said the Burton boss.

"We've lost a couple of lads with hamstring strains, Turner and Brayford.

"We'll have to (change things for Saturday), because we've got two injuries for a start.

"And Joe Mason is not available, so that is three out of the 18 from Villa that won't be contention at the weekend."

Albion's starting XI against the Villans was unchanged for a third successive league game, with victory over Fulham and a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers previously secured by that team.

So had there been any thought about switching things up at the Pirelli Stadium with some fresh legs?

"It was difficult on Tuesday," added Clough.

"We thought about changing the team, but you can't win sometimes, because you've played so well and you've kept clean sheets and we've beaten Fulham with this team.

"It's the same team for three games running, the Fulham game and a good point at QPR, so you don't want to disrupt the good things.

"If we'd changed it and lost 4-0, everyone would say 'what did you change the team for'?

"So you can't win."