Burton Albion ladies' County Cup match against Kinghurst Sporting Club was called off ten minutes before the match was due to go ahead on Sunday because their opponents couldn't raise a side.

The Brewers' ladies were due to face Kinghurst at 2pm at their home ground of Stafford Rangers but the match was abandoned at 1:50pm because of their opponents' lack of personnel.

Kinghurst's manager arrived at Stafford saying he had eight players on their way and asked Brewers manager Jack White if he would be willing to ask his substitutes to play for the visitors.

White declined, and just half-an-hour before kick-off only two players from Kinghurst had actually turned up to play - with the match abandoned as a result and Albion receiving a bye through to the next round of the cup.

They did end up playing a 'friendly' between themselves, though, because the game was part of the Brewers' ladies commitments to the FA Girls Football Week.