Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox says he is feeling much more confident during his second loan spell at Tamworth and reckons he is developing more with each match.

The youngster has already earned himself two man of the match awards despite only appearing in five games since returning to the National League North side last month.

The 19-year-old was struggling for game-time with the Brewers despite heading home the winner in Burton's 2-1 Carabao Cup second-round victory over Cardiff City.

But Nigel Clough felt that Fox could benefit with more regular football, and the academy graduate has flourished since returning to play-off chasing Tamworth.

"I have felt a lot better than when I came on loan last year," he told the Birmingham Mail .

"I feel I am physically stronger and I am more confident getting on the ball and making things happen."

"I still want to influence things a bit more in the final third and help make us a bit more ruthless up top.

"I'd like more assists and goals which would help showcase me even more but things are going well.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I certainly feel I am developing more as the games go on."

Fox says he is enjoying playing alongside the likes of experienced midfielders former Leicester City trainee Ellis Deeney and ex-Aston Villa man Aman Verma in the middle of the park.

"They have been fantastic with me," he added.

"Both those lads are really good players who have played at a really good level.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"That gives you confidence to play. I know that I can give them the ball and, even if they have one or two players around them, they will deal with it."

"I want to learn from them while I am here and try to take on board everything they say to me, the advice they give.

"I like to learn from seeing lads like Aman and Ellis play and they have been really supportive of me since I have been here."