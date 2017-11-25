Burton Albion welcome the Championship's bottom side Sunderland to the Pirelli Stadium today for the first competitive meeting between the two sides (3pm).

Albion will be hoping to follow up Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Brentford with a first home win since September's 2-1 success over Fulham.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

More importantly, though, Nigel Clough will be hoping his side can end a five-game losing streak at the Pirelli, with last Friday's 3-1 loss to Sheffield United the latest in a demoralising run at home.

Sunderland, though, will be buoyed by a sold-out away following the appointment of former Wales manager Chris Coleman - tasked with hauling Sunderland out of the bottom three with the gap between themselves and the 22nd-placed Brewers at three points.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

He's still searching for his first points as manager following the Black Cats' 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and will be hoping to kick-start his reign at the Stadium of Light and close the gap between the Brewers and his side at the foot of the table.

To get in touch and have your say, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.