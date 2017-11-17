Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Wilder says his Sheffield United side are 'flat' despite their 3-1 victory over Burton Albion on Friday night after having watched Blades midfielder Paul Coutts suffer a fractured tibia in the first half at the Pirelli Stadium.

Coutts' injury overshadowed United's latest win, which takes them to the summit of the Championship - at least for now - in what turned out to be a fairly straightforward success for the rampant Blades.

Two first-half goals from Billy Sharp, either side of a wonderstrike from Matt Palmer, continued Wilder's quest for a third-straight promotion.

Leon Clarke added a third late on after he met John Fleck's cross at the back-post, but it was Coutts' injury towards the end of the first-half that soured the mood in the Blades' camp post-match.

Marvin Sordell went to block the former Derby County man's shot, but followed through and caught the 29-year-old, who was in the act of shooting on goal.

Both Wilder and his Brewers counterpart Nigel Clough - who signed Coutts for both Derby and United - were quick to acknowledge that Sordell meant no malice behind the tackle and it was simply a coming togerther.

Even so, that did little to appease Wilder, who now looks set to be without a key member of his squad for a lengthy spell.

"We're a little bit flat and we shouldn't be this way after getting a result that takes us back to the top of the Championship," he said post-match.

"It's not an easy place to come. A lot better teams have been turned over here in the past 15 or 16,months, especially with Nigel's connections with the football club.

"It always adds a little bit to it - but I thought we were outstanding, in the first half especially.

"To be only 2-1 up at half-time, we felt a little bit aggrieved, but we had to lift the players because of the injury to a very popular and talented player really knocked us back.

"So I had to get into the players a little bit at half-time to lift them and make sure we got the correct result, and I believe we got the correct result tonight."

Wilder added that he needed to lift his players because some of them were right on top of the challenge - and had witnessed it first hand.

"He's a popular and talented boy, and they were right at the scene," he explained.

"We're a committed team and we're a fair team, but unfortunately during games, seasons and careers you pick up these injuries and we've picked up a nasty one tonight.

"We knew straight away.

"We are a bit subdued and it's a difficult situation really because I thought we were outstanding and a lot of really good teams have not got results here and we've come and deservedly dominated the game and won the game.

"I think it's one where hes gone to block it and I don't think its malicious - Nigel said that at the time.

"But it makes no odds if it's honest or it's malicious, it's not a great challenge, they've both mistimed it, Paul's committed with his shot and it's a penalty in my view as well.

"Whether it's a penalty or what type of tackle it is, the biggest thing is we've lost a very good player for what may be a lengthy amount of time."