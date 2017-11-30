Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion fans will be able to discover more about Brewers club captain Shaun Barker's remarkable comeback from injury when 'Shaun Barker: One More Time' is released on DVD and Blu-Ray tomorrow (December 1).

Barker made his first senior appearance in four-and-a-half years when he made his Albion debut against former side Derby County in August 2016, helping Nigel Clough's side to a historic 1-0 victory over the Rams.

That marked the fairytale completion of an arduous journey back to first-team football following the horrendous knee injury he suffered playing for Derby against Nottingham Forest in March 2012.

In that game, a collision with teammate Frank Fielding saw Barker snap his kneecap and rupture the medial, anterior cruciate and posterior cruciate ligaments in his knee.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

The documentary chronicles Barker's rehabilitation from that injury, with interviews from Brewers boss Nigel Clough - who was in charge of the Rams at the time the centre-back was injured - Jake Buxton and former Albion manager Roy McFarland, among others.

The film also provides an insight into Barker's time with the Brewers.

According to 'Shaun Barker: One More Time' director Ashley Carter: "Since meeting Shaun in 2015, it's clear that he isn't like other footballers, and the players we've interviewed for the film constantly talked about how influential and inspirational he is off the pitch, as well as on it.

"What he went through on a personal and professional level is astounding, and to still be looking to play professional football again is remarkable."

The documentary - which was shown at a sold-out premiere at Derby's QUAD Cinema earlier in the year - will be available to buy on DVD (£9.99) and Blu-Ray (£12.99) from www.shaunbarkeronemoretime.com from December 1.

All profits from sales will go to the Shaun Barker Foundation, which provides creative workshops for underprivileged young people in the East Midlands area.

Barker is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Brewers this term, but he scored a crucial equaliser in last week's Birmingham Senior Cup triumph at Highgate United.

The Brewers skipper will see his former side and current club clash at Pride Park this weekend, as Derby host the Brewers on Saturday (3pm).