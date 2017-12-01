Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett says he owes everything to the Burton Albion hierarchy ahead of the Brewers' game with his Derby County side this weekend, but the romance stops there as far as he is concerned.

Rowett's time with the Brewers - seven years in total including spells as a player, manager and assistant to Paul Peschidolido - helped him launch his career in management.

And he says that he still keeps in touch with chairman Ben Robinson and current Albion boss Nigel Clough , and credits them for giving him a chance to get on the ladder.

However, Rowett was keen to stress that relationship is put on hold this weekend as the Rams try to bounce back from Tuesday night's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town.

"I still speak to everyone from time to time, probably not as much as I have done in the past," he said.

"Look, Ben gave me my first opportunity in management, so I owe him everything really.

"He took a chance on me and as I've said before, it was Nigel to a certain degree who introduced me to the club.

"I remember the game before Manchester United, coming on as a sub with 25 minutes to go against Burscough - that was my first game.

"No, actually my first game was Forest Green away - and I remember there was hardly any grass on the pitch and I made about 45 headers before someone passed the ball to my feet in about the 35th minute.

"I realised that I just missed football.

"He (Clough) gave me that opportunity to get me back in and play and I will owe Burton forever."

That was as far as it went for Rowett in terms of reminiscing at his time with the Brewers, and with the Rams mounting a serious push for the play-off places this term Saturday represents a real chance for his side to get back on track.

"What I'm trying to say is that, when it comes to a head-to-head game against them, of course there is no point talking as though there is some sort of romantic fairytale there.

"We want to win the game, that's it.

"I am pragmatic, Nigel is pretty pragmatic, we will both be looking at exactly the same thing.

"But of course I keep in touch with people, I follow their results.

"I was so pleased for them last season, I hope they manage to stay up this season - that's it really."