Joe Sbarra will make his first league start for Burton Albion as Nigel Clough shows his faith in the Brewers' youth for today's clash with Sunderland (3pm).

Eighteen-year-old Sbarra and Will Miller, 21 - who both came off the bench to good effect in the midweek draw at Brentford - are both included in Albion's starting XI, with two changes made to that Griffin Park clash.

That sees Kyle McFadzean and Matty Lund drop to the bench, with Albion set to line up in a 4-4-1-1.

Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with Ben Turner and Tom Naylor the centre-halves, inside full-backs Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan.

Captain Luke Murphy partners Matt Palmer in central midfield again, while Miller starts on one wing and Sean Scannell on the other.

Sbarra fills the number 10 role, playing off lone striker Marvin Sordell.

The bench is made up of Connor Ripley, Stephen Warnock, Jamie Allen, Lund, Luke Varney, McFadzean and Joe Mason, who returns to the 18 after morning than a month out with a back injury.