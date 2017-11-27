Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins wants Burton Albion to rediscover the 'Pirelli Stadium factor' as they look to break out of a home slump and reignite their Championship survival hopes.

Albion suffered a sixth straight home defeat when they were downed 2-0 by fellow strugglers Sunderland on Saturday, setting themselves a new record in the Football League.

Akins' side have been unable to arrest a slide at the Pirelli that saw their last win there come back on September 16.

Now, he is hoping they can return to the venue to its fortress status, which helped them turn over the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United last season in East Staffordshire.

As ever, the 28-year-old - a member of the Burton side that rose from League Two in back-to-back seasons - is confident his team will be able to instigate a turnaround in their fortunes.

And he insists there is no lack of effort from the players in a squad who have become known for their work rate.

"We just have to realise where we are," he said.

"It's a really, really tough league, it's getting back to that old thing of Sunderland coming here to the Pirelli and we have to use that to our advantage.

"They won't be used to playing in environments like this, having played in the Premier League and coming down to the Championship.

"We really, really have to try to get back on that.

"We are working ever so hard now in the week and trying everything to leave no stone unturned to get this monkey off our backs here at home.

"I'm sure with our hard work and efforts - that's one thing I've experienced in my career, if you put in those hard yards, it will turn around.

"I am very hopeful that will be the case, and I'm almost certain we can do that."