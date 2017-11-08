Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Lund can see the parallels between Burton Albion and Northern Ireland as the Green and White Army look to shock Switzerland on Thursday night (7:45pm) at Windsor Park as they bid to qualify for a first World Cup in over 30 years.

The Irish have been drawn against a strong Swiss side in Belfast before the return leg at St Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday night at 5pm, with Lund and fellow Brewer Tom Flanagan called up to the squad once again alongside former Albion man Jamie Ward.

Their opponents won nine out of their 10 World Cup qualifying matches before a heart-breaking loss to Portugal in the final round of matches ended their hopes of going through as group winners.

The Swiss boast the likes of Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Xherdan Shaqiri of Stoke City, but Lund is hopeful that his side can pull off another unprecedented qualification for a major tournament after their memorable Euro 2016 campaign last summer.

(Image: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)

And he can see the similarities between the Brewers and Northern Ireland - with both sides punching above their weight and riding the crest of the wave off the back of a couple of years of success.

"They have caused a few shocks in the last couple of years," he said of both sides.

"I think a lot of teams have a lot more respect towards Northern Ireland now when they play against them, similar to Burton.

"A lot of teams, when they come to the Pirelli, are up for the fight and it is the same at Windsor Park.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"It is a big two games for Northern Ireland and if we can get to Russia, it will be fantastic."

Lund and Flanagan have found appearances for their national side hard to come by of late, with the former's last competitive outing coming and March and Flanagan yet to make one.

The former Rochdale midfielder has stepped up his level for the Brewers since his return to the starting XI in the Brewers' 2-1 loss to Ipswich last month.

A first goal in the league followed against Barnsley, before a display of midfield dominance against Millwall on Saturday as the Brewers secured their first win on the road this term.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And for Lund, making the step up to the Championship for the first time, hopes he's done enough to impress Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill - but is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and is concentrating on avoiding a relegation battle with the Brewers.

"It is good if he (O'Neill) has been watching, but I just have to focus on my performances here and hope that we (Burton) get the results for us, that is all I am focused on at the moment," he added.

O'Neill himself is prepared to batten down the hatches against a Swiss side ranked eleventh in the world, and is targeting a solid display at home before a winner-takes-all second leg in Basel.

"We need it to be close because I don't think we are going to come through a high-scoring tie," he said.

(Image: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)

"It's important not to concede at home. We are not a team suited to going out and chasing the game.

"We want to have something to take to Basel with us. The games will be tight and close and we can hopefully go there and play on the counter-attack with something to defend."