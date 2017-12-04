Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has offered an explanation as to why several first-team players were left out of Burton Albion's squad for the 1-0 loss to Derby County.

"I referred to sulky subs in the week, and we didn't want any sulky subs today," Clough said post-match at Pride Park.

"Whatever we are going to do, win, lose or draw, we aren't going to do it with sulky subs."

Joe Mason missed out through illness, but the likes of Jamie Allen, Kyle McFadzean and Matty Lund were not included in the matchday 18 despite being in contention.

Instead, Clough opted to bring Ben Fox into the fold following his spell on loan at National League North Tamworth and 18-year-old Joe Sbarra was brought off the bench late on.

Shaun Barker was also included in the matchday squad.

Allen, Lund and McFadzean will all be back in the frame for a role against Preston North End on Saturday.

"We brought Ben Fox back from Tamworth, and when he walks into the building you see him smiling and absolutely delighted to be here," Clough added.

"Joe Mason is (out with) illness - he took ill overnight, he would've been on the bench.

"Little Joe Sbarra and Luke Varney are as effervescent as ever.

"Whatever we're going to do, we're going to do it the right way and keep our principles, so if people want to sulk they're not going to sit with us and do it on the bench.

"Kyle McFadzean came off the bench last week and James Vaughan was his man for the corner in the 84th minute against Sunderland (Vaughan opened the scoring).

"And Jamie Allen came on, and hasn't done particularly well.

"So it's a little bit about things like that as well - who's going to come on and who can we rely on not to make a mistake.

"Unfortunately we couldn't rely on the team today because we made one.

"They will all be back in contention next week, but they'll all learn.

"We talked about it in the week, it's a disrespect to your teammates. When you are a sub, you have certain responsibilities - I didn't feel they were fulfilled last week."

Asked about the absence of Lund - who did not come off the bench against Sunderland - and whether that was down to selection or injury, coach Andy Garner said: "We have just picked an 18 that we think can get us a result today."

The Brewers have been hit by injuries this term, so John Brayford's return to the side was welcome at Pride Park.

The right-back shored up that side of defence and showed Albion fans what they have been missing from the dependable Brayford.

But one man who's shadow will always linger is that of Liam Boyce, who continues to be sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

"It was brilliant to have (Brayford) back - we missed him in the last four or five weeks or however long he's been out," Clough continued.

"You want your best players out there.

"Marvin (Sordell) didn't get much service at times, but he's carrying a knock and struggled today.

"I said to one of the staff half-an-hour before the game: 'if there's anyone you want out there, it's Liam Boyce.'

"He would have got a goal today, but that's been the case in a lot of games this season."