Nigel Clough insists his Burton Albion side played with spirit and commitment in their 2-0 defeat to Sunderland - and the Brewers boss has called for a reality check on the perceived expectations of Albion in the Championship.

Burton succumbed to a sixth straight defeat at the Pirelli Stadium courtesy of their relegation rivals, with goals from James Vaughan and George Honeyman doing the damage late on.

And Clough, who watched his side toil again in front of goal, reckons that despite their second-tier standing, the Brewers don't have the resources to acquire the same amount quality of some of the so-called bigger teams in the division.

"We just try and play like we did today, with energy and spirit," a dejected Clough said post-match.

"We can't do anything about the quality.

"We can’t do anything about when we get into certain situations, that we aren't good enough.

"That’s the reality of Burton Albion in the fifth-biggest league in Europe. We got 4,800 (at the ground) today. That’s the size of our club.

"They play in a stadium that holds 10 times that - that’s the reality."

Clough's feelings are understandable, with the Brewers dwarfed by those who they share the Championship with.

That includes six-time English champions Sunderland, who are currently in a relegation battle with Albion, although they will be hopeful of kicking on under new manager Chris Coleman after registering a first win since August.

One thing that will annoy Clough from Saturday's defeat to Coleman's side is the manner of the goals conceded. Burton's defence had only conceded six at home by this time last term, but have conceded nine in the last three games alone.

"We gave the ball away for the second one - Joe Mason did," Clough added of Sunderland's second goal.

"He made a lovely turn just over the half way line and then not passed the ball - which he should know more.

"And the first one is difficult to defend. Cattermole's made a great run and got the flick on as well.

"Usually, people flick it in the air or it goes over the bar and it's a brilliant flick.

"I think it's Kyle McFadzean's man, Vaughan, who's tapped it in."

Up next for Burton? In-form Derby County, who beat Middlesbrough 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Championship never gets any easier, and while the Brewers have enjoyed life on the road this term, Clough isn't looking too far ahead with the defeat to Sunderland likely to linger for a while.

"Give us a few hours to enjoy the disappointment of another home defeat before we think about next week," he said.

"We're not thinking about next week. We've got a bit of analysing to do about the game today before we look at Derby.

"But it'll be the same challenge as it is every game, a massive underdog in every single game home or away."