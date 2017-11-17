The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion saw exactly why Sheffield United are top of the Championship after their 3-1 defeat tonight - but he admits his own side are struggling for confidence.

The Brewers fell to a fifth successive home defeat as Billy Sharp's first-half double and a late Leon Clarke header sent the Blades to the second-tier summit, despite a stunning 30-yard strike from Matt Palmer that briefly had Albion level.

While Clough's side again produced spells of promising pressure, the intensity of their visitors with and without the ball ultimately overwhelmed them.

And Clough acknowledged that quality in his former side.

But he is also aware of how Burton's current slump on home soil - their worst since reaching the Championship - is having an effect.

"We were beaten by a better team tonight," said Clough.

"They are a good, confident team - they've gone top of the league, and you can see why.

"They've done that to most teams this season - that's why they are top.

"It's encouraging in some ways that, at times, we actually put them on the back foot and put them under pressure.

"There's quite a few things that stand out.

"But when you've lost five on the bounce at home, the biggest glaring factor is the lack of confidence running through the team at the moment."

Just as when the Brewers came from 1-0 down to level things up against Barnsley before the international break, their equaliser against the Blades lasted for less than five minutes.

Those setbacks, as much as anything, are giving Albion just too much to do in such fiercely competitive fixtures.

"You're on the brink of getting something back when you get the equaliser, then three minutes and you've conceded again and you're behind," added Clough.

"That was the biggest disappointment, that having got back into the game, three minutes and we conceded again.

"If we'd have got through to half-time, you don't know after that.

"But we came out spirited for 20 minutes, and they get a little break.

"Certainly, we can't keep conceding the amount of goals - that's the most worrying thing."