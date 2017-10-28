Nigel Clough says Ipswich Town did not deserve victory over his Burton Albion side on Saturday - but he believes that is the way things are going for his side at the moment.

The Brewers dominated for the first hour of their clash with the Tractor Boys and, while a host of first-half chances fell by the wayside, they took the lead through Ben Turner's 57th-minute header.

But it would not be enough, as Albion were beaten for the first time in the Championship after scoring the first goal in a game, with Martyn Waghorn levelling things up and Bersant Celina curling home a 90th-minute winner from a free-kick.

Clough's side will ultimately point to being unable to capitalise fully at one end of the pitch and failing to properly clear their lines at the other as leading to a hugely frustrating defeat.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And after they let an opportunity against Nottingham Forest slip last weekend, Clough knows his team have seen another great chance pass them by here.

"It's very tough to take after the effort that's gone in today and over the course of the game," he said.

"Especially with the first half. We should've been a couple up at half-time, and then we get the goal ahead and we don't capitalise.

"But they come back into the game.

"They didn't deserve to win the game today - but that's the way it's going for us.

"We know how to feel - distraught that we've now gone six games without a win.

"It was opportunity today to win one, and if not win it, with a minute to go, don't lose it."

Albion's attacking football in the first hour at the Pirelli was as good as they have played all season.

Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer linked well up front, Matty Lund added midfield dynamism and both wing-backs, Lucas Akins and Stephen Warnock, got high up the pitch to deliver from wide areas.

Of course, that will provide little consolation in the immediate aftermath of such a sickening defeat.

"It was strange, because you go into a game without a win and a goal in five matches," added Clough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We said to the lads, just go and play. Sometimes you have to just relax and play and not think about what's gone before.

"But this will be a blow to everybody."

And having had the lead, how does Clough reflect on the two goals that cost his side anything from the match?

"We didn't clear our lines leading up to the first goal - we had two or three opportunities," said the Burton boss.

"But then the ball is bobbling all over, and it just falls straight to their lad.

"I wish one would fall like that to us in the penalty area, because it didn't in the first half.

"And then the second one is just a mistake by Stephen Warnock."