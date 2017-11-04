Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wasn't sure if Burton Albion deserved their first away win of the season at Millwall - but he believes the result is some payback for a couple of defeats his side did not warrant.

The Brewers broke their duck on the road in the Championship thanks to Marvin Sordell's second-half strike against the 10-man Lions, which saw them claim all three points from what was a particularly turgid affair for long spells.

Not that Albion will mind too much, having provided a fitting response to the home defeats at the hands of Ipswich Town and Barnsley earlier in the week.

Those games felt like several points dropped for Clough's men.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

And while they might have been denied all three at the Den, with Lee Gregory hitting the post with the game's final touch and Aiden O'Brien blasting over from close range in the first half, Clough knows his team will gratefully take the welcome boost of a vital away victory.

"It was a very hard-fought win," said the Burton boss.

"Whether it was deserved, I'm not sure - but we didn't deserve to lose the last two home games.

"You take whatever you can get, in any circumstances.

"It was a good goal. It broke to us in the penalty area - it's the first break we've had in the penalty area as well.

"It was a ball fired across, Marvin has got hold of it and has tucked it away.

"He's the one player that we've got, apart from Liam Boyce, who probably only needs a chance or two, and he's got a fair chance of getting a goal.

"That's why he played today."

Albion's cause was undoubtedly helped by Jed Wallace's 59th-minute sending off for a cynical challenge on Tom Flanagan.

While the foul was a poor one, Tony Harrington's decision to show the red card seemed to surprise the majority of the Den crowd.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough, too, felt it might have been a harsh decision. But once again, it might have been a case of things evening out for his side.

"I thought it was a yellow card," added the Brewers manager.

"But I don't think Jackson Irvine's was a sending-off at Hull either (in the 4-1 defeat in August).

"I don't think the two goals should've been allowed for offside at Hull.

"So we're certainly due a little bit."