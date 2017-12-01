Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion travel to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday (3pm) and Nigel Clough has another selection headache on his hands as the Brewers look to preserve their record of one away loss in six matches.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Albion have been in fine fettle on the road this term, but they'll head to Pride Park off the back of a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Sunderland in which Nigel Clough continued to ring the changes by handing Joe Sbarra and Will Miller their first starts of the campaign.

The likes of Tom Naylor and Tom Flanagan showed just why they deserved to be brought back into the fold, and it will be interestiong to see whether Clough opts to stick with the pair for the clash with the Rams.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

On the injury front, Lloyd Dyer, John Brayford and Sean Scannell are all doubtful, with the influential Scannell having to make way on Saturday having injured his groin.

Ben Fox is also available, having returned early from his spell at Tamworth this week.