Ryan Delaney hopes to bring something different to Burton Albion's defence when he returns from his loan spell at Cork City.

And having made such a telling impact during his time at Turner's Cross, the Brewers defender believes he will be returning to the Pirelli Stadium in a better place to show Albion what he can offer.

The 21-year-old - whose time with Cork comes to an end with Sunday's FAI Cup final - has been a near ever-present for John Caulfield's side in helping them to the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

His form has also seen him called into the Republic of Ireland under-21s squad.

While Delaney will be ineligible to play for Burton until January due to his spell in Ireland, Nigel Clough says they will take a look at him upon his return, with the ex-Wexford Youths player yet to make his senior debut for Albion.

And Delaney is relishing the chance to show what progress he has made - and prove that he is not as nice a player as he was when he left the Brewers at the start of the year.

"It's helped me so much," he told the Irish Sun about his loan spell with Cork.

"There have been different experiences that helped me improve as a player and become more confident on the pitch, and as a person.

"Even with playing games, you get used to the street-smart edge of it, getting a touch on the striker just to put him off.

"You feel that bit more aggressive in a game instead of being nicey-nice. I won’t be as nice as I was when I went over first.

"I feel like I've matured, as a person even.

"Just being here, a great club, some great people have helped me along the way.

"I think I'm a lot better placed at Burton than I was when I was coming here in January.

"Nigel has been talking to John Caulfield and he has felt it's a great year for me.

"He's looking forward to seeing what I can do when I get over. It's up to me to crack on.

"I might bring something to the team that they don't already have.”