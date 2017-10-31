Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Scannell has overcome a hip injury to start for Burton Albion in tonight's clash with Barnsley - and Hope Akpan also comes into the Brewers' starting XI.

Scannell missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town due to a hip injury and was considered a doubt for the visit of the Tykes.

But he has overcome the problem and will replace Marvin Sordell as one of two changes, with Akpan coming in for Jamie Allen, whose bruised ankle sees him on the bench.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Scannell will start at right-wing-back, as Lucas Akins moves up to partner Lloyd Dyer up front.

Stephen Warnock continues on the other flank, outside a midfield three of Luke Murphy, Matty Lund and Akpan.

Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner maintain their partnership in central defence, while Connor Ripley earns a second successive start in goal.

On the bench, Harry Campbell is included in a matchday squad for the first time this league season.

The bench is completed by Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Allen, Matt Palmer, Luke Varney and Sordell.