Shaun Harrad left Burton Albion to join Northampton Town in 2011 - but he says it feels like he has never been away after joining up with the Brewers' academy.

Former Albion forward Harrad - who scored 74 goals in all competitions for the club - is working with the under-18s in the professional development phase of the academy, and he has been impressed by what he has seen in his first month in the role.

The Burton academy has provided a host of first-team faces over recent years. Matt Palmer has made more than 100 appearances for the senior side and Marcus Harness also featured in the side throughout the Brewers' rise from League Two to the Championship.

The likes of Joe Sbarra and Ben Fox have been given opportunities more recently, with a clear pathway in place between the age-group outfits and the first team.

Harrad recognises the chances that can come along for the young players he is currently working with - and he is enjoying his chance to help the next generation of Brewers following the successful six-year spell he enjoyed with the club.

"It's as if I've never been away!" he said.

"I've really, really enjoyed it, just to see how the club are functioning, day in, day out - and essentially to come and give a bit of knowledge and advice to the up-and-coming players.

"I've been really impressed from the day I came in with how they apply themselves and how they prepare for games.

"Everything is there for them to progress, and I think that's the future.

"It starts from there, all the way up.

"If the gaffer thinks you're ready, it doesn't matter what age you are.

"As long as you have the right application and the right attitude, the rest will look after itself.

"I've seen so many come through since I've come away, it's really promising.

"Dan Robinson and Sam Rose (academy manager and academy coach respectively), the gaffer, everyone, all the staff have made me feel really welcome.

"Obviously I am still learning - I'm still playing, but I'm learning on the other side of it and I'm really enjoying it."

Harrad is indeed still playing - and he shows no sign of slowing down in front of goal.

The ex-Burton striker has bagged 10 goals for Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side Matlock Town so far this season.

And even there, he is able to keep an eye on a couple of Albion academy products, with Jayden Cotterill - who signed his first senior deal in the summer - and goalkeeper Callum Hawkins on loan at Causeway Lane.

"I'm keeping a close eye on them - one of them might be setting me up for a goal or two!" added Harrad.

"It's good to have that relationship.

"Going into games each weekend, we've got one or two on board.

"It's good and vital for their experience to progress as players."