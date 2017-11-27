Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman hailed his side's 2-0 victory against Burton Albion on Saturday as the Black Cats notched their first win since August to move them within two points of safety.

The Wearsiders leapfrogged the Brewers, leaving both sides level on 14 points after goals from James Vaughan and Honeyman late on ensured it was six successive home defeats for the hosts.

Albion missed their chance to capitalise on a dominant opening 45 minutes, and Sunderland came out of dressing rooms at half-time full of vigour.

That told six minutes from time when Vaughan latched on to Lee Cattermole's flick on to turn home.

Burton's misery was compounded four minutes later when Honeyman doubled the visitors' lead, leaving Albion shell-shocked and the sold-out away end in raptures, as the Black Cats kept a first clean sheet of the season.

"That's what keeping it tight at the back does," said Honeyman.

"As a team we defended well and it gave us a platform to build on.

"We know we can score goals and hurt the opposition so we know if we can keep it tight at that end we've always got a chance.

"It's just a massive relief.

"All the lads in the dressing room were saying how much we'd missed this feeling.

"We'll enjoy it for now, then go again on Saturday and try to get another one (at home to Reading) because it's the best feeling in football, winning.

"Our away end at the end there - it doesn't get better than that.

"It (winning) is why you play football. You don't play professional football if you don't like winning.

"Everyone says if you could bottle it, it's the best feeling in the world.

"This has got to make us think we want more of it so next weekend let's try and do it again."