The music of 1940s swing legend Glenn Miller is coming to Uttoxeter - thanks to dedicated Ashby musicians.

The Ashby Big Band will perform a host of Glenn Miller hits as revellers take to the dance floor at Uttoxeter Town Hall.

The nostalgic show will swing into town on Saturday, October 21, taking place from 8pm to 11pm at the High Street venue.

Tickets cost £6 and can be booked by calling 01889 564085 or by emailing info@uttoxetertowncouncil.org.uk

Miller, who used his middle name as his Christian name for showbiz purposes, was really called Alton.

He was the best-selling recording artist in the world between 1939 and 1943 and boasted era-defining hits including In the Mood, Chattanooga Choo Choo and At Last.

