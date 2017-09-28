Two popular bands from in and around Uttoxeter are set to take to the stage at a brilliant beer festival. Doveridge Beer Festival will showcase some great live music and awesome ales on Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7.

From 7.30pm, punters will be able to enter Doveridge Village Club, in Sand Lane, to enjoy a range of beer, food and tunes.

The two bands on the bill will be Big Stone Gap, who have members from Doveridge, and Uttoxeter -based Moore and Moore Beer.

Big Stone Gap formed in 2007 and took their name from a small town in Virginia, where instrumental music still thrives as part of the Appalachian tradition.

It sits alongside old and new forms of song writing and this juxtaposition is reflected in both the style and ethos of the band.

On lead vocals and acoustic guitar is Karen Jillard, alongside vocalist Neil Cameron, who also plays a selection of acoustic and steel guitars.

Gilly Brownhill plays fiddle and provides backing vocals, together with Nik Holmes who plays the upright "stick" bass. The band is completed by experienced drummer Ted "Flook" Lewis.

Songs by the likes of Allison Krauss, Michelle Shocked, Robert Johnson, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Eric Clapton, Kate Rusby, Show of Hands, Norah Jones and The Dixie-Chicks will feature in their set.

Joining the band will be guest stars Anthony "Pod" Malkin, the lead guitarist of the heralded Vice-Bishops blues band, and banjo player and original member John Urquhart.

Moore and Moore Beer were established in 2015 with lead guitarist and singer David Moore, his wife Karen on the saxophone and John Beer on guitar and harmonica.

They will be performing covers ranging from 60s, 70s and 80s with a twist of sax and harmonica.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk