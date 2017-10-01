At last I’ve found something which lives up to the phrase “as hard as a rock”.

The rock in this instance is “Rocktanium”, a new range of pans from cookware experts Stellar where the non-stick coating is reinforced with titanium.

We’ve all had saucepans and frying pans over the years where the non-stick coating has been invariably scratched or chipped and on some of the cheapest pans, I’ve seen the coating peel away in huge chunks.

This new range of pans uses titanium technology known as “Quantanium” ­– a unique mix of titanium particles blended into the coating that stands up to almost anything without the use of PTFE or PFOA.

This Quantanium technology offers outstanding scratch and abrasion resistance, it isn’t attacked by the acids and sugars in some foods, and it can withstand high temperatures which means the pans can be used in the oven as well as on the hob.

The other difference with Quantanium technology over typical non-stick coatings is that they are colourful with a stone appearance. This makes a welcome change from the inside of your non-stick pan always being dull and black.

But it isn’t just what’s on the inside which makes the Stellar Rocktanium pans unique. The pans are made from thick aluminium with an induction base. This ensures even heat distribution across the whole of the pan while making them suitable for all hob types.

There are a selection of pans in this new collection – including saucepans in 16-24cm diameters, a range of frying pans between 20 and 30cm diameter, a 24cm saute pan, and a 14cm milk pan. The cheapest pan costs just £30 for either the milk pan or the 20cm frying pan, with the most expensive being the 24cm saute pan at around £61.

The aluminium design with hollow stainless steel handles means the pans are extremely strong while also being light and easy-to-use.

The saucepans and the saute pan also come with vented glass lids so that you can see exactly what’s cooking. I tested the range using the saute pan and this was clearly the cleanest and easiest bacon and sausage sandwich I’ve made.

Despite bundles of fat and water in the meat, the glass lid – which is reinforced with a stainless steel rim – kept the cooker top clean and the contents didn’t stick. Cleaning the pans after use is also easy because of the Quantanium coating. If you have a dishwasher the pans and lids are dishwasher safe while being oven safe to 210 degrees centigrade.

All Stellar products are built to last, but for reassurance, the pans come with a lifetime guarantee and the non-stick coating has a five year guarantee.