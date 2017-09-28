Behind-the-scenes talks to attract major High Street retailers to a rundown Uttoxeter shopping centre are underway, its owner has said.

Planning permission to revamp the Maltings was granted last year, but work on the highly anticipated project is yet to begin.

Under precinct boss Malcolm Barrett's plans, the "Tracks" side of the Maltings will be converted into a single unit.

And Mr Barrett has revealed he is deep in negotiations with two blue-chip firms interested in moving into that space.

His comments came hours before it was announced sports equipment and clothing firm Sports Direct would move into the neighbouring Co-op building.

Mr Barrett said: "We’re still working very hard to look for a retailer to move into the new unit when it’s created on the right-hand side as you look from the high street. Admittedly, though, it’s tough out there.

"All the units on that side will come down to create one large unit, which will end up with a large retailer in it and apartments above. We're talking to people about moving into that unit, but everyone you speak to is very sceptical.

"They find out the areas that are doing well and those that aren’t and set up shop accordingly. If a particular place is having a lot of trade and footfall, they’ll want to be near it.

"They look at footfall in the town centre and consider whether or not it’ll be worth their while to move here. We're talking to two major retailers and hopefully we’ll get one of them. I can’t reveal any more about who they are due to commercial sensitivity.

"But I can reassure people that, although work hasn't begun on the buildings, there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to bring the project together. We don't necessarily have to, but, in an ideal world, I’d like to wrap up the deal for the new retailer to move in so all the deals are done when we start renovation work."

After the closure of the Co-op in 2014, Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths described the Maltings as "an unattractive place to shop".

Mr Barrett, the owner of successful construction firm MJ Barrett, was granted planning permission for his revamp plan in 2016.

The "Iceland" row of shops will be renovated and offices will be installed above them. The Maltings used to house shops including Tracks, Toymaster, Sportsland and Lowndes Fruits.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk