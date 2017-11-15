Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Caring and compassionate people from across the Uttoxeter area are being encouraged to switch to a career with the NHS, helping patients in their community.

Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Partnership NHS Trust is looking to recruit Home First care and support workers at a recruitment day.

The Home First Service supports patients to move out of hospital into a more suitable environment where their future needs can be assessed by health and social care professionals.

Bosses said the ultimate aim was to avoid lengthy hospital stays, get people back to their usual place of residence and provide the individual care and support required.

Julie Tanner, director of workforce at the trust, said: "This is an excellent opportunity to work for your local NHS and have a real impact on care in your community.

"Home First is already having a really positive impact and this is a great time to become a part of the team.

"As a Home First care and support worker your role will be to support in enabling people to remain safe and well in their home, assist them in living as independently as possible and support people in crisis and to avoid crisis.

"You will also be working with patients and their families at the most challenging and emotional of times, providing care, low level clinical support and end of life care.

"If you have experience in a care setting and have a caring and compassionate attitude with a passion for helping people, then come along to one of our recruitment events and start a truly rewarding career as a Home First care and support worker."

The post holders will be required to have the essential qualifications ¡V NVQ/QCF level 2 or equivalent in a health and social care related subject and undertake training and development to achieve QCF Level 3.

The careers event in Uttoxeter is at the leisure centre, in Oldfields Road, from 10am to 4pm on Friday, November 24.

More information about the jobs is available by emailing Beverley.Rouse@ssotp.nhs.uk