By day, Catherine Kitching is a friendly, unassuming hotel receptionist. But when night falls, her dark side takes over as she transforms into a terrifying zombie.

And the devilishly-diminutive actress will soon enjoy the thrill of reducing grown men to tears at a top Halloween attraction.

Catherine, from Uttoxeter, will play an integral role in Screamfest at the National Adventure Farm.

After five years acting in the annual Halloween extravaganza's terrifying mazes, the 25-year-old has now worked her way up to the role of show captain.

Former Thomas Alleyne's High School pupil Catherine will be in charge of ensuring everything runs smoothly - as well as enjoying the buzz of getting into character for some acting.

She said: "The thrill you get from scare acting is truly unique. It might sound a bit sadistic, but for someone who's only 5ft 4in, being able to reduce a 6ft 4in-tall man to tears makes you feel quite powerful.

"It's really tough and physically demanding, as you're having to act intensely for four hours at a time, but there's something quite magical about how immersed you can get in it.

"Weirdly, though, even though I know what happens behind the scenes to create the illusions, I'm the biggest wimp ever when it comes to doing the mazes myself.

"I just can't stop getting so into it that I get absolutely terrified. I don't know why, but there's something about being chased by someone wielding a chainsaw that frightens me."

Fiancee and Gulliver's Kingdom ride manager Matt Dixon was responsible for getting Catherine involved in Screamfest five years ago.

The 25-year-old, who lives with her in Chamberlain Close, was working as an actor at Alton Towers at the time.

Horror film buff Catherine, whose day job sees her work at Premier Inn, Rugeley, was only too happy to give it a go - and has not looked back.

One thing she loves about the experience is the make-up and special effects. That is why she prefers modern horror films to their classic counterparts.

Catherine said: "My favourite films at the minute are The Conjuring 2 and Sinister - I just love the suspense of that film. I also like horror films with a bit of a comedy twist to them, like You're Next, and I love the Saw series of films. Then there are the creepy ones, such as The Shining, which I found absolutely terrifying."

A National Adventure Farm "spooks-man" said: "More than 120 demons, zombies, clowns, witches and vampires will populate five attractions

"This year visitors are being invited to escape the underworld in the brand new Demonica attraction as well as fight through an outdoor maize maze like no other to join the Festival of the Dead in a carnival with a frightening twist.

"Other attractions include Freakout, the scariest circus in town where the clowns will have you screaming with laughter; Soul Seekers, where you are invited to join the SoulSeekers TV crew to investigate blood curling happenings at the abandoned Helton Grand Hotel; and Love Hurts, where you risk love tearing you apart at a speed dating night."

The festival will be on for two weeks, starting tonight, October 11.

Ivor Robinson, director at the National Adventure Farm and "personal horror fanatic", said: "Our aim is always to bring something a bit special to the area.

"Every detail is carefully planned to provide the ultimate in entertainment and this year promises to be no different.

"Since we started the attraction seven years ago it has grown in popularity year on year and we are excited to offer two new attractions for this season."

More information and tickets are available online at www.screamfest.co.uk

