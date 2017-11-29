Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's panto time again - oh yes it is - and there are some fabulous ones across the Midlands this year.

It's the time of year when stars from the stage and screen will be finding out what's behind them, including Bradley Walsh, Martin Kemp, Sherrie Hewson and Derbyshire's very own Gwen Taylor treading the boards around the region.

From Beauty and the Beast to Peter Pan, and from The Pied Pier to Prince Stroppy Pants and the Christmas Caper, there really is something for everyone in pantoland this year - and it's a perfect way to introduce young children marvel at how wonderful theatre really is.

Here's our ultimate guide for pantomimes Midlands - including a couple of cracking amateur dramatic productions.

Birmingham Hippodrome - Cinderella

The Fairy Godmother of all panto casts is heading for Birmingham as Beverley Knight makes her pantomime debut at the Hippodrome.

Joining the soul diva will be Strictly Come Dancing finalist Danny Mac, Birmingham’s favourite funny man Matt Slack, Suzanne Shaw, of Pop Idol, Hear’Say and Emmerdale fame in the title role of Cinderella, Robin Colvill and James Brandon, better known as The Grumbleweeds, will appear as The Broker’s Men, and completing the line-up will be Ceri Dupree and Phil Randall as the Ugly Sisters.

Audiences shall go to the ball this Christmas as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her very Ugly Sisters, and with the help of her hilarious friend Buttons and one very magical Fairy Godmother, wins the heart of the dashing Prince Charming. Cinderella will feature all of the ingredients of the perfect Hippodrome pantomime: a fabulous cast and orchestra, laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and special effects, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses for all the family to enjoy.

Cinderella will run from Tuesday, December 19 until Sunday, December 28 and tickets are available here

Derby Arena – Beauty and the Beast

Starring Derbyshire's Gwen Taylor and Ben Faulks (CBeebies' Mr Bloom), the tale as old as time gets a new twist this Christmas.

In the little French village of Spondon-on-the-Seine Belle is pursued by the handsome but not too bright local heartthrob Gaston (Aston Dobson). She yearns for adventure, but soon gets more than she bargained for when, along with her neighbours Idle Jacques (Ben Faulks) and his mother Betty Brioche (Morgan Brind), she finds herself trapped inside an enchanted castle by a mysterious beast. Will true love conquer all? Will the Enchantress' (Gwen Taylor) curse ever be broken? Will Betty Brioche burn her baguettes?

Featuring shimmering sets, outrageous costumes, magic, mayhem and monstrous fun, this show promises to be Derby LIVE's most spectacular panto yet.

The show will perform from Tuesday, December 5 until Sunday, December 31 and tickets are available by calling 01332 255800 or via the website here

Derby Guildhall - Prince Stroppy Pants and the Christmas Caper

The Babbling Vagabonds will be back at the Guildhall Theatre, in Derby from Thursday, December 7 until Thursday, December 28 with a new family show Prince Stroppy Pants and the Christmas Caper.

Audiences will follow the story of his Royal Highness the Prince, who is the bossiest, stroppiest, snottiest Prince that ever did live. He is rude and he is lazy and worst of all he is given everything that he asks for. Spoiled rotten by everyone he demands more and more until finally he demands the unthinkable: "I want Father Christmas' Magical Sleigh and I want it now!"

With this latest outrageous request his father the Right Royal King sets out to find it. After a week of waiting the Prince starts to worry, after a month he is scared.

Theatre-goers will join the Prince on his Christmas caper sure to bring a ton of laughs and hijinks. Will the Prince get his daddy back? Will he learn some manners along the way?

Tickets are priced from £10 via the website here or by calling the box office on 01332 255800.

John Port School - The Pied Piper

For panto lovers who fancy watching a show less commonly staged - but still with the sparkling appeal of a famous, traditional title – then the Mickleover Players have a show right up your street – or strase.

This cracking new version of the Germanic tale, courtesy of Alan Frayn at Stage Right Creative, could be just what you're looking for. True to its roots in folklore, but packed full of up-to-date comedy, this is "much more of a panto" than many other versions.

Sour-Kraut (the witch) and Rat-Worst (the chief rat) battle it out against Fairy Strudel and a host of comical characters, including Dame Helga, the local sausage maker, with some unusual scenes including Helga’s pig farm and a hilarious sausage cooking routine.

There's plenty of involvement from a very lively chorus and troupe of dancers, particularly the junior members, who get to play piglets, rats and the young townsfolk, who are spirited away by the Piper. A sure hit this Christmas for all generations.

The Pied Piper is being performed in C Hall at John Port School, in Etwall. Performance times are Friday, December 1 at 7.15pm; Saturday, December 2 at 2pm and 6.30pm; Friday, December 8 at 7.15pm, and Saturday, December 9 at 2pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £7 for adults, £6 for concessions and £5 for children, are available at Devonshire Drive Post Office, in Mickleover, or by calling Paul on 07840 116592. Alternatively, you can reserve tickets online here

Lichfield Garrick - Aladdin

The mystical and magical tale of Aladdin will be brought to life in the Lichfield Garrick’s ‘high flying’ family pantomime.

CBeebies Cat Sandion will be playing the role of Jasmine in the festive offering. Cat has been a firm favourite on the show over the past few years, including performing in numerous shows and pantos most notably with her roles as 'Alice' in Alice and Wonderland and 'Tinkerbell' in Peter Pan and also now as a main character in the hugely successful 'Justin's house'.

The venue will also be welcoming back Sam Rabone as Dame Widow Twankey and Ben Thornton as Wishee Washee after their stellar performances had audiences in stitches in last year’s sell out show, Sleeping Beauty. Known for their outstanding comical timing and the raucous bathroom scene, the duo promise to deliver even more fun and laughter to the Lichfield audience.

Aladdin runs at the Lichfield Garrick from Thursday, November 30 to Saturday, January 6 2018 and tickets are available, priced from £14 for children and £23.50 for adults, and can be booked online here or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.

Arena Birmingham - Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland

Funny festive and a fantastic family treat, Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland is set to perform at Arena Birmingham in December - oh, yes it is – and, due to popular demand, an extra date on Saturday, December 23 at 11am, has been added.

Starring Bradley Walsh as Mr Smee, Martin Kemp as Captain Hook and Matt Knight as Peter Pan, comedy legend, actor and presenter Walsh said, "I'm so excited to be appearing in PETER PAN. It really is an extraordinary production, the like of which has never been seen before! It has a life-size galleon, a 25 foot crocodile, plus a cast of over 100! It's a big, bold arena extravaganza and a festive treat with something for everyone."

His fearsomely attractive and villainous boss will be the Spandau Ballet, EastEnders, and Let It Shine judge Martin Kemp. He said: "I'm thrilled to be playing Captain Hook this Christmas, and what really makes this production different from any other is the scale and size of everything. You won't have seen anything like it."

JM Barrie’s original story and characters will be brought to life in the show, by a cast of more than 100 performers, including a thrilling team of BMX riders, stuntmen and trapeze artists, along with a seven-metre-long animatronic crocodile!

The amazing new show will be performed across three arena stages on a stunning movie-style Neverland set. The Jolly Roger Galleon will sail around the arena in front of a 10,000-gallon water wall, and from any position in the audience, you are close to the action, with a giant 60 feet-wide LED screen, computer graphic imagery and a live close-up TV-relay ensuring never a moment is missed.

Presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity and Samuel French Ltd, Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland will perform eight shows at the Arena Birmingham, from Wednesday, December 20 to Sunday, December 24.

Tickets are available here or by calling 0844 33 88 222. *Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Tickets priced at £27.90/£41.40/£52.20/£60.30 (Prices include admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

Regent Theatre, Stoke - Aladdin

From The Potteries to Old Peking, Jonny Wilkes and Christian Patterson are returning to the Regent Theatre, in Stoke, for the spectacular 3D pantomime – Aladdin.

Jonny will star as Aladdin with Christian as his mother Widow Twankey, bringing with them the laugh-out-loud comedy audiences have come to expect from the region's favourite funny men.

Jonny Wilkes is no stranger to the stage, and has enjoyed a varied stage career including lead roles in Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show, Guys and Dolls and Grease, and held hosting duties on You’ve Been Framed and Love on a Saturday Night on television.

Joining him as Widow Twankey, Christian Patterson trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Christian has held roles in The Woman in Black, Journey's End and Matilda, and is currently appearing in My Country; a work in progress at the National Theatre.

Audiences will follow Aladdin, and his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure featuring a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and a lamp-full of laughs and, for the first time in a Regent panto, a spectacular 3D sequence which will send audiences flying over Old Peking and beyond on a magical flying carpet ride.

The show will run from Friday, December 15 until Sunday, January 7 and tickets are available by calling 0844 871 7649 or online here

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre – Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

Following the box office smash hit of Aladdin, last year, rock 'n' roll panto season is back in Stafford with Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

The hilarious version of the traditional tale provides a rock 'n' rolling rollercoaster of an adventure story, as Robin Hood attempts to outwit the evil Sheriff of Nottingham, free the unfortunate Babes and their outrageous, oversized Nanny, Nellie Nightnurse, and marry the beautiful Maid Marion.

The result is a fast, furious and funny feast of festive entertainment, designed to delight all the family, with a talented cast of actor/musicians serving up over twenty rock and soul classic songs, including The Hippy Hippy Shake; I Shot the Sheriff; Girls Just Want To Have Fun; Kiss; Born to Run; Signed, Sealed, Delivered and many, many more.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood will also see the return of the ever popular late night adult only performances. Due to increased demand for these shows, an extra date has been added, meaning for the first time there will be three adult only performances on Wednesday, January 3, Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5.

The show will perform from Thursday, December 7 until Sunday, January 7 and tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01785 619080 or online here

Grand Theatre Wolverhampton – Jack and the Beanstalk

Fee, fi, fo, fum, I smell the stars of a panto in Wolverhampton. Theatre-goers are invited to join Jack Trot and his family and climb a beanstalk to Cloudland in this year’s family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he fights to save the beautiful Princess, outwit the evil Giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams and the hand of the girl he loves.

Starring Pop Idol star Gareth Gates as Jack, the show will feature returning favourites from last year’s award-winning production of Aladdin; Lisa Riley, Doreen Tipton, Ian Adams and Adam C Booth, the cast will be joined by The Bill star Graham Cole as the evil Fleshcreep, along with musical theatre actress Sarah Vaughan as the Princess and Julie Paton as The Harp.

The show runs from Saturday, December 9 until Sunday, January 14 and tickets are available, priced from £19 online here or by calling 01902 429212.

Nottingham Playhouse – Cinderella

A firm family-favourite panto is returning to Nottingham Playhouse this season and you would be foolish to miss it – oh yes you would!

As the well-known story goes, Prince Charming (Benjamin McMillan) is hosting a ball – with the help of faithful side-kick Dandini (Adam Pettigrew). Cinderella (Kelly Agredo) would give anything to go, but her evil stepmother Devilla (Rebecca Little) and ugly sisters Bella (John Elkington) and Donna (Darren Southworth) have other plans.

Can Cinderella escape their clutches and - with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Claire Storey) and best friend Buttons (Tim Frater) - find true love?

Audiences will boo, hiss and cheer as they see this traditional pantomime come to life on stage, and enjoy performances from 'one of the country’s greatest dames' John Elkington among other much-loved Nottingham Playhouse panto performers.

Running from Friday, December 1 until Saturday, January 20, Kenneth Alan Taylor's magical story is set to delight audiences of all ages with its sumptuous costumes and magnificent scenery, as well as a coachload of hilarity, slapstick, song and dance.

Tickets are available, via the website here or by calling the box office on 0115 941 9419.

Nottingham Theatre Royal – Beauty and the Beast

Starring the much-loved actress, presenter and Nottingham native, Sherrie Hewson as Mrs Potty , TV and stage star Ben Richards as the Beast and the welcome return of panto favourites Ben Nickless and Andrew Ryan, this year's spellbinding family pantomime Beauty and the Beast is performing at Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a spell-bound castle held captive by a hideous beast. Can she see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast's selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl that has melted his heart?

This show will be packed with all of the ingredients audiences have come to expect from a pantomime - lots of laughter, stunning costumes, music and plenty of magic.

The show will perform from Saturday, December 9 until Sunday, January 14 and tickets are available here or by calling 0115 989 5555.

Brewhouse Arts Centre, Burton - Cinderella

And for those who can't make a pantomime this season – perhaps you are starring in one, Burton Amateur Stage Entertainers will be showcasing their spectacular during February half-term school holidays.

Cinderella will perform at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, at 7.30pm from Tuesday, February 20 until Saturday, February 24 with matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

The Baron is returning to the village of Much Idling with a surprise for his daughter Cinderella - a new wife and her lovely daughters. But Cinderella has other things to worry about - she’s met a handsome stranger in the woods and has been invited to a ball at the palace.

Will the wicked Baroness manage to keep Cinderella from going to the ball? Will Buttons convince Cinderella of his love for her? Will the Prince and Dandini save the day? Can the Ugly Sisters get any uglier?

For more information, and to book your tickets call 01283 508100 from Monday, November 20. Alternatively more information is available here