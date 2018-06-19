Major work on Burton Bridge began today and will last for up to 10 weeks as part of a £6.1 million improvement scheme.
The work is part of a major project aiming to strengthen and safeguard one of the main routes into Burton.
If the work is not done there is the risk that a weight restriction might have to be imposed on the bridge in the future - and the bridge might have to eventually close, a top county councillor has said.
'Support your shops' plea from business chief as Burton Bridge part-closure begins today
The work had been planned to start at the beginning of the year but was postponed amid fury from businesses hit hard after the closure of the town's other main bridge over the River Trent - St Peter's Bridge - last year. The repairs to the two bridges are part of £6.1 million improvement scheme.
Burton Bridge was due to close immediately after the reopening of St Peter's Bridge. However, following the backlash from businesses as shoppers gave the town a wide berth during the three months it was completely closed for essential repairs, the work was delayed until June.
Follow our live updates throughout today.
Accident reported on A38
There have been reports of an accident on the A38 near Burton.
The incident has been reported at Clay Mills on the A38.
Further details to follow
What you can expect from the bridge's partial closure
As day 2 of Burton Bridge’s partial closure gets underway, here is a reminder of everything you can expect.
Heavy traffic in Stapenhill
As morning rush hour begins, heavy traffic is being reported in Stapenhill and beyond.
According to traffic and travel information website Inrix the A511 Ashby Road westbound between Beaufort Road and A444 Stapenhill Road is slow with heavy traffic.
A42 fully open following earlier lorry fire
The A42 near the Swadlincote junction has now been reopened following the earlier lorry fire
Already reports of slow traffic
Motorists travelling on the A444 towards Stapenhill are being urged to leave more time for travel this morning.
The A444 in Stapenhill Road northbound is slow between Elms Road and A511 Ashby Road.
Travel and traffic information website Inrix reports it as the ‘usual slow traffic’ for this time of day, but this could get worse due to Burton Bridge’s partial closure.
Serious lorry fire on the A42
We are back to bring you the latest travel news.
First up: One lane of the A42 southbound is still closed following a serious lorry fire last night.
The incident happened between J12 B5006 Measham Road (Measham / Ashby-de-la-zouch) and M42 J11 (Burton Upon Trent)
Emergency repairs are now in progress and a diversion is now in operation.
Follow the Hollow circle symbol - exit A42 and join B4116 (Measham Road) south towards Twycross. At Twycross, join A444 northbound, to re-join M42 southbound at J11.
The fire has been extinguished and the remains of the lorry have been recovered. Lane one (of two) remains closed on the main carriageway.
That's all for today folks
That’s all of our updates on the traffic in Burton for today but join us bright and early tomorrow when we will give you all of the latest travel news.
We hope you all got home safely.
Traffic returned to normal
Traffic has now returned to normal on the A511 Horninglow Road North and the B5008 Repton Road, in Willington.
Both roads have been struggling with heavy traffic throughout most of the day but they have now returned to normal and the traffic cleared.
Branston Road, Tatenhill, is now open
There is a bit of good news for today as Branston Road, Tatenhill, is now open.
Read the full story here.
Traffic is now starting to calm down in Burton town centre
Round-up of the first day of work on Burton Bridge
It has been a busy day with all the traffic in Burton as work starts on repairs to Burton Bridge.
See our round-up of the day’s events here.
Accident on the A50 at Uttoxeter
Those heading on the A50 westbound are warned of an accident causing delays.
According to Inrix, there has been an accident at the B5030 Ashbourne Road, the Little Chef roundabout, at around 6.45pm.
The accident is said to involve two vehicles and there is currently slow traffic in the area.
Buses diverted due to the traffic
Update from Midland Classic: Due to the horrendous traffic experienced at Station Street and Union Street all routes that usually serve Sainsburys towards New Street will divert via Moseley Street, Moor Street and New Street. Buses will observe normal line of route via Sainsburys towards Horninglow.
Traffic around Horninglow Road and Wellington Road
The A38 heading towards Derby is now running clear. There is more traffic than usual but it is moving freely
The current traffic situation in Burton town centre
Some roads starting to clear
Traffic is starting to move in some areas of the town with High Street, Wetmore Road, and Wharf Road reported as being clear. However, our reporter at the scene said traffic is crawling along Hawkins Lane.
Queues of 30 minutes reported on Wellington Road
One of our reporters had said she has been stuck on Wellington Road, Burton, for 30 minutes trying to get out of the town.
Delays in Willington and Repton
Traffic is backing up on the A38 to Willington from the Burnaston Island as drivers attempt to head through Willington and Repton.
One driver said it has taken 20 minutes to get through Willington.
Bus operator 'struggling with the traffic' in the town centre
Busy traffic even heading out of Coopers Square shopping centre's car park
Taxi boss says traffic has been coming and going all day
Mohammed Rashid, boss of New Street Taxis said: “The traffic has been pretty bad. But not as bad as before with the last bridge closure. Today it’s been trickling along well. This morning was quite busy, particually between 8am and 9am.
“It cleared up, but now, 5pm, with everybody heading home it’s getting busier again.
“Before, it was worse. We’re right by St Peter’s Bridge where it’s building. I’d still say it’s adding 10 or 15 minutes of traffic on each journey.”
Traffic building on Orchard Street
Update from bus operator Midland Classic
On Midland Classic’s dedicated Facebook page, they have provided an update of services in and around the town.
It reads: “Network update : Burton is not completely snarled up, with traffic from the town centre queuing back through Horninglow. Much of the town centre is at a standstill. Most services are suffering delays now as a result.
Route 2 is up to 20 mins late
Routes 3/8 are up to 20 mins late
Route 4 up to 15 mins late
The 1615 route 22 is going to be around 2 minutes late leaving Burton
Route 401 - the 1540 from Burton is 25 minutes late
Other services are likely to run late as the “rush hour” progresses.”
Traffic gridlocked heading out of town past train station
Traffic is building along Station Street, with one pedestrian describing it as ‘gridlocked’.
Vehicles are believed to be queuing all the way back to the corner of Station Street and Derby Street.
Traffic building up on Station Street in Burton
A reminder of diversions this evening
For those who do not want to use St Peter’s Bridge when heading towards the A444 and A511:
From Station Street as the main route through town, head towards Borough Road.
At Burton Town Hall, turn right onto Waterloo Road, follow it round to the right and then turn left into Derby Street, follow this onto the A38 heading towards Derby.
Take the next exit off at Egginton and following the road round to the right, head over the A38 to Willington.
At Willington, turn right into Repton Road.
When in Repton, at the crossroads take the last exit and follow to Newton Solney.
This will lead you to either the A444 or A511 whichever you wish to choose.
Lola asks everyone to drive safe
Traffic congestion reported in Willington
Heavy traffic reported on the B5008 Repton Road, Willington, in both directions.
This is at the A5132 with congestion on A38 to A5132 Carriers Road at Willington and Eggington turn off.
Inrix states this on at all approaches there.