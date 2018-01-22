Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Civic Society has slammed the £20 million housing project at Bargates as "entirely inappropriate" for its "unique riverside location" in a scathing attack on the scheme.

The Society has launched a formal objection to the project - Burton's biggest town centre regeneration plan for many years - after protesting at its lack of entertainment provision.

Society members describe Bargates as an "architecturally mediocre, bland and unambitious" scheme which will fail to stimulate the night-time economy and attract abuse and anti-social behaviour.

Applicants Jessup Build Development have chosen not to comment to the society until the end of the consultation period on January 31 to assess all comments from interested parties.

£20m Bargates development in Burton will see houses replace parking

The proposal would see the seven-acre Bargates site, off High Street, Burton, turned into 140 homes comprising 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses. There will be two shops and the construction of vehicle access.

A masterplan of the proposed layout shows car parking for both Meadowside Leisure Centre car parks will be affected with the number of spaces reducing from 179 to 141.

The long-awaited planning application has been finally submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council, who will rule on the future of the scheme.

But now Burton Civic Society has sent its objections to the council’s planning chiefs and to the Burton Mail.

In the objection, a report provided by the Society's planning chairman Mick Clifford said: "While the proposal is worthy and would be welcome almost anywhere else in town, it is entirely inappropriate for this unique riverside location and gateway to the town centre.

"The Bargates site offers the most significant town centre regeneration opportunity for many years. The local plan and supplementary strategic policy documents recognise this, specifying aims of achieving ‘[the]…highest quality development’ and ‘a mix of uses that restore activity along the High Street and create a new active frontage to the riverside.' This proposal does not deliver on any of these aims.

"The ‘Growth Point’ Programme for Burton envisages a step-change in economic performance. With large numbers of new housing south of the town, it is important that the town centre ‘offer’ is enhanced to attract residents in these new developments, who with easy access via the A38 to facilities in Birmingham, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester, may otherwise treat the area as a dormitory town.

"In summary, our objections are as follows:

The proposal delivers no new economic opportunities for the town.

The development proposed is inappropriate for the location.

It fails to capitalise on the regeneration potential of a unique town centre and riverside site.

Far from achieving a mix of uses that will contribute to a vibrant town centre, this predominantly residential development (of which half is sheltered housing) will produce an inactive frontage.

With little activity likely after dark it will do nothing to stimulate the night-time economy.

The proposal does not meet the ‘exemplary high quality development’ specified in the adopted Local Plan.

It is architecturally mediocre, bland and unambitious.

The proposed linear park and performance area would be fine for a mixed-use development, but in a residential development it will be vulnerable to abuse and anti-social behaviour (reference the similar area at the rear of the library).

The proposal does nothing to make the town more attractive to residents or visitors.

The proposal includes no leisure or entertainment facilities for the younger generation."

Originally a shopping centre, Bargates’ last remaining business, Superbowl 2000, closed in 2007 to enable Tesco to build a superstore in its place. However, the borough council rejected the supermarket chain's proposal over traffic concerns. Tesco later moved its application to Hawkins Lane, but axed its plans due to financial struggles.

The site was finally demolished in 2011 and has since become a ‘village green’.