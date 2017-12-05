Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton author has penned a book tracing the intriguing history of brewing in the town.

It will be Ian Webster's second book about the industry, having released his first in 2015.

Brewing in Burton Upon Trent, which will be released on January 15, and covers around 300 years of Burton's brewing history.

It takes readers from the first breweries into the town and travels through time to look at the industry today.

The book took around nine months to complete, the author who lives in Swadlincote but comes from Burton said, and contains 140 archives pictures of the breweries throughout history.

Mr Webster said: "It covers just over 300 years of Burton's brewing history, starting way back in 1708 with a gentleman called Benjamin Printon who brewed on Horninglow Street near the old bridge.

"It traces the development of the town's industry; they used to send a lot of beer to the Baltic and then this stopped suddenly during the time of Napoleon.

"In 1822 the export market changed to India, the success of India Pale Ale came about because of the water under the town which produced excellent sparkling ale.

"The town grew exponentially through the late 1800s and eventually Burton was producing more beer than London."

The final chapter returns to present day to focus on the current industry and features exclusive interviews with brewers from Marston's head brewer Pat McGinty to Stuart Gates from Gates Burton Brewery.

The book is being released by Amberley Publishing, just after Christmas, but Mr Webster hopes that people will still show an interest and buy the book.

His previous book, Ind Coope and Samuel Allsopp Breweries: The History of the Hand, sold 650 copies and even appeared in the window of Waterstones in Burton. He said that wasn't the best of it, though.

He said: "Last time I sold around 650 copies, which I am told it is very good for a local history book. Copies went to Europe and the States, even Buckingham Palace!

"It would be fantastic to repeat this feat."

He says that, while he put a lot of work into the book, the photographs are what makes this book really special.

"The book features photographs from the last 60 years that have never been printed before.

He has thanked Robin Jeffcoat who shared his archive of photographs that were taken between 1950 and the 1980s with Mr Webster to include in the book.

He said: "I am indebted to him for bringing my words to live. I have said from the start that even if people are not interested in my writing, people will buy the book for the pictures alone!"

Now he is planning to write another more in-depth book on the brewing industry which could take him up to ten years to complete.

He has called for the public to come forward with their own stories about brewing in the town in hopes of creating a book featuring a comprehensive history of the industry in Burton.