Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Hospitals Trust is to introduce a new parking system with large touch screens to make it easier for visitors.

Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is installing an upgraded system allowing patients and visitors to pay at the end of their visit.

At the moment they have to estimate the length of stay and buy a ticket at the outset.

New payment machines will be established from January, with large, bright touch screens with multiple payment options, including coin, notes, cards and contactless.

Shock figures reveal 83,249 outpatient appointments cancelled across Burton hospitals in a year

The machines will be put in place at Queen's Hospital in Burton, Tamworth's Sir Robert Peel Hospital and the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield, all of which are run by the Trust.

Implemented by parking specialists ParkingEye, the system will use automatic number plate recognition technology to recognise when vehicles enter and later leave the car parks.

Jonathon Tringham, director of finance, information, performance and estates at the trust, said: "We recognised that our parking system needed an upgrade in order to make it as convenient as possible for visitors.

"We recognise how busy people are and wanted to provide the best user experience to save them time and hassle.

"The new system will provide users with an accurate recording of how long they have been on site and how much the car parking fee is.

"We're confident that patients and visitors to our site will find the new system much easier to use and the introduction of contactless card technology is a big convenience factor too.

"I can assure patients and visitors that the tariffs for car parking at Burton Hospitals are set to ensure the cost of maintaining this vital service does not impact on finances allocated for patient care.

"As such, any small financial surplus generated from car parking operations is reinvested back into direct patient care."

When visiting the hospital, drivers will have to key in their registration number on one of the machines when leaving, which will then show the length of stay and the fee needed.

Parking will be free for the first 20 minutes, then starting at £2 for one hour, £2.50 for two hours, and £3.50 for three hours, then increasing in 50p per additional hour up to six hours for £5.00.

The rate then increases to £9 for more than six hours and a weekly ticket for £10.