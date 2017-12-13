Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of a seven-year-old boy with the facial deformities that the new Hollywood hit Wonder is based on, has explained how the hit film made her 'cry three times'.

Nicky-Jane Bradshaw, from Swadlincote, spoke to the Burton Mail to tell the tale of her son, Jayden Hirst, and his experiences with Treacher Collins syndrome.

Newly released Hollywood film, Wonder, which features Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts as the parents of young Auggie, who has Treacher Collins syndrome, a condition that causes facial deformities and stops him from attending school.

The story tells of Auggie's first experience in mainstream education as he enters the fifth grade and his experiences of bullying and striving for acceptance.

The film was released in the United Kingdom on Friday, December 1.

Mother-of-two Nicky-Jane went to see the film and has admitted that she found it an emotional experience.

She said: "I thought it was pretty good. I actually cried three times. I thought it really brought home actually what has happened to me and what we live through.

"There were parts, like with the main character Auggie when he was bullied. I found that quite upsetting because it's based on a true story, so you know when he's being bullied in the film, the boy who it’s based on has gone through something quite similar.

"We've been lucky I suppose, Jayden's never really had any bad experiences like that, there was one incident Jayden with this one boy, but that was dealt with quickly and appropriately, and that was the end of that."

The film, Wonder is based on a children's novel by Raquel Jaramillo, with Jacob Tremblay playing the main role of character Auggie.

But, unlike Auggie, Jayden has attended mainstream school since he started education and is currently a pupil at Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School.

Nicky-Jane previously told the Burton Mail she was concerned that because the actor playing the lead role was made up to look like he has Treacher Collins syndrome, which affects one in every 50,000 people, there may be some issues when it comes to correctly portraying the emotional side of having facial deformities.

She said: "I thought the actor doing Auggie played him quite well. He doesn't actually have Treacher Collins, but they used cosmetics and make-up, it looked quite good actually.

"The film was actually done from different perspectives, from Auggie himself, and his mom and his sister.

"From the sister's side, it showed how all the attention was on Auggie, meaning she felt left out quite a lot. But, realistically, I don't do that. I've got two children and they're both treated exactly the same way, which is the right thing to do."

What is Treacher Collins syndrome?

Treacher Collins syndrome is a genetic disorder causing deformities to features of the face, including eyes, ears, cheekbones and chin.

The condition comes in varying degrees, with some cases being considering as mild, with only minor deformities, while other cases are rated as severe and can cause breathing and sight problems and loss of hearing.

The severity of the condition depends on which features of the face are affected.

Some cases do not get diagnosed, as the symptoms are so mild, while other sufferers experience life-threatening situations, where the deformities impact their airway.

Unfortunately, Treacher Collins syndrome is not curable, but can be managed through reconstructive surgery, speech therapy, hearing aids and other devices.

Wonder is currently showing in cinemas.