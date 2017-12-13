Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive period always brings great expectations, from presents to food, but what if fancy dress is also part of your party planning?

With Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's, drinks with friends and plenty of work functions, there is sure to be a point where fancy dress is necessary, bringing worries about what to wear.

So, we have done the hard work for you, and gone down to Lets Party, Lets Dance, an independent fancy dress store, on High Street in Burton, to discover what weird and wonderful fancy dress ideas they have for the festive period.

Elizabeth Wood, who owns the store said: "It's so important to shop locally for this kind of thing, a lot of small businesses are family-run, and employ people who can only really do part-time hours, you really feel part of the community, you get more one-to-one time with customers, and it’s more personal.

"The loaning system we have is good, because people might not want to keep a bulky bag with a costume, so to rent it and bring it back, for a cheaper price too is ideal.

"Another thing that's important is that here customers can see and feel the quality, and even try costumes on before they buy them, which you don’t get at supermarkets or other places where costumes are sold."

The independent store boasts a range of more than 100 different fancy-dress pieces, and even offer a loan system where customers can rent a costume for a few days and return it for a fraction of the cost of buying it outright.

Our reporter, Ben Waldron went down to Lets Party, Lets Dance to try on a few costumes that are sure to be a festive hit this year.

Piggyback Pig

The piggyback pig is expected to be one of the most sought-after costumes during the festive period - it's a clever, optical illusion.

Using the wearer's legs as the pigs, the costume makes it seem that a pig is carrying a person around with legs flailing around everywhere, but look closely and it is a simple switch.

This costume perfectly combines 'funny enough to wear at Christmas' with ease of simply slipping on the bottom section to your legs, and wearing any told of your choice.

The Pimp

Strut your stuff and show that you own the streets with this 'pimp' outfit, while guaranteeing that you are the coolest person at the party - whether festive or not.

Complete with soft silky trousers and top, hat, sunglasses and even the perfect cane to top off the outfit.

Adam Ant

The 80s singer shot up the charts with hits like 'Stand and Deliver' and 'Goody Two Shoes', and is regarded as a legend of the 'glam pop' scene.

The look seems similar to that of a pirate, including the pointed hat, a toy pistol and the striped naval jacket.

Roll back the years and cause nostalgia to flood into the minds of envious onlookers with this look.

Darth Maul

With the most recent and eighth instalment into the Star Wars film series being released in cinemas later this month, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi making its way onto the big screen on Wednesday, December 13, it might be time to look back at the very beginning.

The main protagonist from Star Wars episode one - The Phantom Menace is one to be remembered - Darth Maul.

With his trademark double-sided lightsaber weapon, to his glowing red horned face, no party is complete without a visit from everyone's favourite Sith.

Bunny

The Christmas period may not be the perfect time for the Easter bunny to make an appearance, but everyone loves a fluffy rabbit.

The two-piece costume comes with the irresistibly soft body suit, including fluffy tail, and a larger-than-life helmet.

All that is missing is a nice long carrot to keep the over-sized white rabbit occupied.

Elvis

The undeniable king of Rock n' Roll - Elvis Presley.

Unfortunately the set does not come with blue suede shoes, but is just as fabulous as any with the sunglasses, tight white body suit and a wig of the famous Elvis black quiff.

Make your presence known on the dance floor and leave the building knowing when you've left with this costume.

Mr Blobby

The charming, and very distinctive, Mr Blobby is a fond childhood memory for many.

Well known from his time on Noel's House Party, causing mischief alongside co-host Noel Edmonds, the lovable pink man stole the nation's hearts, releasing an album in 1994 and even appearing in a number of other TV shows.

The costume set comes in three parts, with the oddly comfortable body suit and trousers, then the oversized head and yellow bow tie capping off the look.

Snowman

We have already seen snowfalls in Burton and East Staffordshire, with many people taking to the great outdoors to make our own snowmen.

But, after time has passed and our creations have melted, this snowman costume will remain. Ideal for any festive get-together, this costume is comfortable and - ironically - quite warm to wear.

Santa

A visit from the big man himself is sure to light up any party and heighten the Christmas mood.

The ideal man to figure out who's naughty and who's nice, the Santa costume comes complete with an ice-white beard and memorable red outfit, including floppy hat and even a nice big, round belly.