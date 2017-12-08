Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million pound purpose-built building which has stood empty in Burton since 2015, will become a sixth form campus after trust bosses got the go-ahead.

The de Ferrers Academy bosses have high hopes for the mothballed University Technical College (UTC) and are well on their way to transforming it into a third campus for new and existing students.

The premises, which are adjacent to Burton Town Hall, boast much-enhanced facilities, such as state-of-the-art science laboratories, a gym and fitness suite and a bespoke lecture theatre, designed for a university-level education.

Nick Holmes, principal of the de Ferrers Academy, said he was delighted that the academy had been given permission to take possession of the building from January 1.

He said: "We have full support from the trust board and I am delighted and can't wait to get started. It has been a long two years.

"The project will offer a central high quality sixth form and I am completely enthused about it. I feel it will really benefit the town and we can provide something good here."

As part of the transformation, 400 pupils who already study at de Ferrers existing campuses will relocate to the new venue while staff at the academy are hoping it will interest many more young people.

Mr Holmes said: "The focus will be on A-level and BTEC and while this will essentially become a sixth form, our year nine pupils will move to the Trent campus, which makes sense when it comes to focusing on their GCSEs, and the Dove Campus will be for year eight and nine pupils which should work quite well. The other up side is that we will be able to increase numbers at school as well as at the new campus.

"We have the potential to have capacity of 750 and it is purpose built for demand. It will ultimately offer young people more choice - it is another option for them."

Mr Holmes says the team have a very clear vision about the campus and "outcomes for students are the most important thing".

He said: "We already have a hugely successful sixth form and parents put their trust in us and we will do whatever we can to make those youngsters successful.

"The courses we offer won’t be those originally envisaged by the UTC but instead we will be offering a greater range of subjects which compliment the skill set of the staff and the requirements of the students.

“We are going to offer what we have expertise in and hopefully expectation will grow and numbers will increase. When we say this multi million pound facility is for YOU we are recognising how important it is for our young people.

"It is a building with real character and now we have to put our stamp on it and "de-Ferrer-ised it" which means it needs to look like de Ferrers and be set up by de Ferrers. We will make sure it is properly resourced with experienced staff."

So what can students and parents expect from this stunning multi-million pound facility?

Mr Holmes said: "We have to give credit to the people who designed it because it is state-of-the-art and top notch university standard.

"There are fabulous catering facilities to industry standard and university standard seating and fittings, which are kitted out and decorated in the school's colours.

"All youngsters here will use iPads and new students who come from elsewhere will be issued with one and there will also be lockers for everyone. It is very much an adult environment.

"We are not going to be in competition with the college. It will become a third campus, not a college, and it will have the ethos that the academy has built up over the years."

Steve Allen, chief executive of the de Ferrers Trust, says the building also has "real commercial value" and he hopes it will be used widely for the good of the community.

He said: "There is such potential commercial value for the building and will be a great resource for people of all ages in Burton to use.

"There has been meticulous planning that has gone into this scheme and Nick has done a brilliant job. The staff are committed and Nick holds everyone to account.

"The trust anticipates that the campus will be given a £500,000 investment over a two-year period."

Although Mr Holmes has a number of arrangements to make before he can take possession on January 1, he feels confident that the takeover is going full steam ahead.

He said: "As an academy we need approval from the secretary of state to take over the building but we have submitted the form and are awaiting a response. I am also waiting on the terms of the lease but I do not anticipate either will pose a problem.

"It was a proposal that would only work if we had a car park and while it was a stumbling block at first, when we got planning permission we went full throttle. We are really excited and we know that the hard work starts now but we can do it."

Mr Holmes and Mr Allen also took the opportunity to thank those who have helped them along the way.

They said: "We would like to thank the Department for Education and the Funding Skills Agency who supported the project and left furniture in there for us to use. It was a great help because we would not have been able to afford to buy the furniture too.

"The person who really supported us was Garry Wright from the Education and Skills Funding Agency, (ESFA) we met and spoke with him frequently and he was a great help.

"We would also like to thank Andrew Griffiths because he worked with us in negotiations with the ESFA to make sure that the furniture would remain in the facility. He was very supportive."

The state-of-the-art never-used facility, which cost £8.6 million to build, was due to open in September 2015 but the plan was put back a year due to low pupil numbers, then shelved altogether in September 2016.

The sixth form campus will open its doors to students in September next year.