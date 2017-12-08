Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car on the A38 near Burton when she got out of a van driven by her former boyfriend during a row, a court heard.

Veronica Pugacioba had been in the van with 39-year-old Jonathan Allison - despite a restraining order which banned him from having any contact with her.

The tragic incident in July on the dual-carriageway at Branston and the history of the couple's volatile relationship led to Allison being the subject of a murder investigation by Staffordshire police.

At Stafford Crown Court Allison has now admitted being in breach of a restraining order imposed by Humberside magistrates in April this year.

The court heard Allison had previous convictions for abusive behaviour towards Lithuanian-born Miss Pugacioba.

However, Recorder Richard Atkins QC was told that, while it still remained to be officially confirmed, there would be no proceedings against the defendant in connection with Miss Pugacioba's death.

Allison, a joiner, of Coltman Street, Hull, was made the subject of a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and will be subject to two extensive rehabilitation programmes.

Recorder Atkins said he had taken into account that Miss Pugacioba had instigated the contact on July 6 this year.



"She called to seek your help, but you should have said no. You picked her up and you spent part of the evening together," he said.

He said there was evidence she had been happy in the defendant's company until there was an argument and Allison stopped his van and she got out but did not look what she was doing.

"If you had not breached the order and spent the evening with her she would not have died that night. It is an aggravating feature," he said.

Miss Pugacioba died in hospital following the accident on the A38 at 8.30pm at Branston and her death will now be a matter for South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh.

Antonie Muller, prosecuting, said the defendant and Miss Pugacioba met in Hull in the summer of 2015 and that it was clear both were abusers of alcohol and she also took Class A drugs.

He said that at the time of the accident Miss Pugacioba was almost three times the alcohol level for drink driving and had also taken methadone.

The court heard Allison was convicted of battery and criminal damage in June last year and was subject to an injunction taken out by Miss Pugacioba after she moved into a women's refuge.

Mr Muller said this was breached in August last year and again just before Christmas and in January this year when Allison went to the refuge address.

He was made the subject of a 12-week suspended sentence which he breached in March and in April was jailed for 28 weeks and made subject of the restraining order.

The tragic accident happened on July 6 a month after Allison was released on licence from prison.

Mr Muller said: "Miss Pugacioba had phoned the defendant and told him she was being 'evicted' by Hull City Council and asked for his help and he agreed to collect her around 5pm that day."

She went with him in the van when he drove to see his boss and there was a meeting at The Owl public house near Lichfield.

He said CCTV footage at a petrol station and at the pub and evidence from witnesses showed the pair were happily socialising together.

"Tragically, on the way back to Hull, they argued and she had tried to open the van door and the defendant stopped his vehicle.

"She got out and did not pay full attention and looked the wrong way and stepped into the road and was struck by a car," he said.

The court heard there was no blame attached to the driver of the car who was unable to avoid a collision.

Beth Crocker, for Allison, said her client was addressing his alcohol abuse and was on medication for depression and anxiety.

She said: "He realises that if he had not agreed to pick up Miss Pugacioba she would still be alive and this will always be on his mind and something he has to cope with.

"It is clear the communication was from her and it was his decision to help her."