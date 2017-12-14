The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorist skidded on ice and lost control of their car on the A50 near Doveridge - before smashing head-first into a lorry.

The driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa was lucky to escape the crash which left the vehicle with its bonnet crumpled under the side of the large goods vehicle last night.

The motorists had skidded across two lanes on the ice.

Police said it was "pure luck" that nobody died in the terrifying collision at Doveridge.

The incident comes after several days of weather warnings from the Met Office for Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

A member of Derbyshire's roads policing unit, who tweeted the crash pictures, said those involved escaped without serious injuries.

(Image: Derbyshire police)

They said: "A reminder to please drive to the weather and road conditions.

"Corsa driver lost control and span from lane two to one then under this large goods vehicle trailer. Minor injuries only. Pure luck this was not a fatal."

