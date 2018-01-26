The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twycross Zoo is delighted to announce the birth of its first baby of 2018 - an adorable little animal called a "dik-dik".

Weighing in at less than a bag of sugar, the zoo's newest baby is thriving, keepers have said.

Pogo Junior, the latest addition to the zoo's dik-dik family, is first of her kind to be born at Twycross Zoo's conservation charity.

Dik-diks are a small species of antelope, originally from east Africa.

They are the colour of a fawn, which provides them with excellent camouflage in their natural habitat.

Their name mirrors the noise they make when startled, during which they move in a series of zig-zag leaps to confuse predators.

Matyas Liptovszky, head of conservation and research at Twycross Zoo, said: "We are thrilled by the birth of Pogo Junior.

"Not only is she the first baby of this species to be born at Twycross Zoo, she is also very cute, so I fully encourage visitors to come along and catch a glimpse of her."

Junior is the first offspring for mother Spring and father Pogo, who were born in Hannover Zoo and moved to Twycross in 2017 and 2012 respectively.

Matyas said: "Junior is doing very well and is responding to her family and surroundings just as we would expect her to in these early days, which is very encouraging."

Visitors can now see Junior exploring her new surroundings under the watchful eye of her family.

Twycross Zoo is open to the public from 10am to 5pm daily. More information and tickets are available online at www.twycrosszoo.org or by calling 0844 474 1777.

More than 80 per cent of babies born at the zoo last year were from species that form part of the European Endangered Species Programmes (EEPS) and European Studbooks Breeding (ESB) programmes.