Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The area around Burton is expected to turn into a winter wonderland early tomorrow morning - several hours earlier than expected.

The Met Office has warned of "widespread travel disruption". An amber weather warning will be in place from 6pm tonight, Saturday, December 9, for snow and ice in Burton and South Derbyshire.

This is an upgrade from the yellow alert currently in place. There may be wispy snow this afternoon but no heavy falls.

Black ice could cause problems for motorists and pedestrians tonight, Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters have warned snow is likely to start falling in Burton from 5am tomorrow morning. It was originally predicted to arrive at around 9am.

An amber warning advises that “there is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property”.

Drivers have also been warned about black ice on roads across the area and the heavy snow is expected to continue into Monday.

(Image: Getty)

The snow and ice are likely to affect commuters on Monday morning and schools may be affected too.

The authorities may be grateful the heavy snow is arriving on a Sunday. The same conditions on a weekday could mean huge disruption to the roads and rail network and stretch their resources.

Gritters from Staffordshire County Council have already been preparing the roads for the snowfall and will be out again tonight, Saturday, December 6.

Helen Fisher from the council said: "Following on from Friday's day shift, our crews were on the roads from 8.30pm last night to 5am this morning and will be out again today and tonight in preparation for the heavy snow forecast in parts of the county for the early hours of Sunday.

"People should take care to drive to the conditions and allow extra time for their journeys."

Similar work is being carried out across Derbyshire. A statement from Derbyshire County Council said: "We gritted the entire secondary network again overnight and we're currently completing the grit of the full primary network.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Today is expected to be another cold day with the possibility of isolated show showers, particularly across high ground.

"This could result in localised snow accumulations of up to 2cms. The forecast remains for heavy snow on Sunday morning.

"Temperatures will stay low and ice patches are expected to form in places. Gritting teams will be active from all county depots around the clock, treating primary routes and then secondary routes, with snow ploughs where needed."

(Image: Alton Towers Facebook page)

Your hour-by-hour weather forecast

Saturday

4pm - Partly Cloudy 2C

5pm - Cloudy 1C

6pm - Cloudy 0C

7pm - Cloudy 0C

8pm - Cloudy 0C

9pm - Cloudy -1C

10pm - Cloudy -1C

11pm - Cloudy -1C

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Sunday

12am - Partly Cloudy -1C

1am - Partly Cloudy -1C

2am - Cloudy -1C

3am - Cloudy -1C

4am - Cloudy -1C

5am - Light Snow -1C

6am - Heavy Snow -1C

7am - Heavy Snow -1C

8am - Heavy Snow -1C

9am - Heavy Snow -1C

10am - Heavy Snow -1C

11am - Heavy Snow 0C

12pm - Heavy Snow 0C

1pm - Light Snow 0C

2pm - Light Snow 0C

3pm - Light Snow 0C

4pm - Light Snow 0C

5pm - Light Snow 0C

6pm - Light Snow 0C

7pm - Light Snow 0C

8pm - Light Snow 0C

9pm - Light Snow 0C

10pm - Light Snow 0C

11pm - Light Snow 0C

From then onwards, the temperature will remain at zero degrees and light snow will continue to fall until the early hours of Monday morning.

The Met Office has said there could be "widespread travel disruption" as a result of the conditions, and black ice could also cause problems for drivers because of the low temperatures.

The worst of the conditions will be felt on higher ground, according to The Weather Channel .