The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twycross Zoo is offering a special Christmas gift to community heroes in and around Burton.

For the popular attraction is offering a free day out for servicemen and women, teachers, doctors and nurses.

The generous offer is scheduled for a series of special events at the zoo which is 25 minutes' drive from Burton.

Two weekends are being held offering free entry to all serving and ex-serving servicemen or women, and NHS personnel, followed by a week of free admission for teachers.

There is also a discounted rate for their family or friends.

Ryan Floyd, guest services manager for Twycross Zoo, said: "Twycross also wants to recognise the hard work armed forces, emergency personnel, NHS staff and teachers do for communities across our country, so we hope by offering free entry and discounted rates, those heroes can take a little time out to enjoy a festive day out at Twycross with their families."

(Image: Lucy Ray/Twycross Zoo)

The Heroes Weekend for armed forces and emergency services personnel runs from this Friday to Sunday, December 8-10.

For free admission and discounts people require a valid ID such as a blue light card, MOD card or Veterans Card.

The Healthcare Heroes Weekend runs from Saturday to Sunday, December 16-17, for anyone holding an NHS Staff card.

Then an Education Heroes Week takes place from Boxing Day, December 26, to New Year's Eve, December 31.

Visitors will need educational staff ID from any educational institute.

Twycross Zoo is open to the public from 10am to 5pm every day apart from Christmas Day, December 25.