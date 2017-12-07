The video will start in 8 Cancel

New pictures and detailed information have been released about a new homes and shops development planned for Uttoxeter.

JCB bosses have made an in-depth planning application for the housing and leisure project which will replace their old Pinfold Street factory site.

Fresh pictures and diagrams showing what will go where and how the area will look when finished are included.

A nature area and public park are included along with the homes and shops.

People in and around town now have the chance to influence the development by taking part in a public consultation.

Comments have to be taken into account by planning committee members, who can demand alterations to JCB's plans before giving the green light.

A spokesman for Benedetti Architects, which has worked with JCB to develop the planning application, said: "The existing site, adjacent to Uttoxeter town centre, has been home to the JCB Heavy Products factory since 1990.

"Since outline consent in 2011, the industrial buildings have been demolished and the site regraded.

"Also, the Waitrose store was opened in March 2016 as phase one of the masterplan.

"This outline application seeks to develop 6.5 hectares (16 acres) of the site into a variety of desirable homes and a civic park, proposed to integrate with and reinforce the existing town.

"The site bounds a conservation area to the north and the elevated roadway of Old Knotty Way to the south.

"The west of the site bounds Hockley Road, whilst the east bounds Bridge Street with Uttoxeter train station and racecourse just beyond.

"The outline application comprises 138 dwellings provided through a mix of terrace, semi-detached and detached houses, as well as a block of apartments.

"The layout is designed for residential views to the new park and enhanced Picknall Brook.

"The proposal also keeps existing vehicular access from Hockley Road and Old Knotty Way, as well as retaining Pinfold Street."

Anyone who wants to view the application can do so by going online and heading to http://www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/Northgate/PlanningExplorer/ApplicationSearch.aspx and entering code P/2017/01307.

Comments can be registered by clicking the relevant link until Wednesday, December 13.