When it comes to the unknown and the supernatural, many people would shy away - but not real-life ghostbuster Ian Griffiths.

The medium has been investigating the paranormal for 20 years, with a string of success stories leading to TV appearances.

Here Ian shares some of his ghostly encounters with news reporter Jenny Moody.

Ian Griffiths is not afraid of getting in contact with the paranormal - and many people in Burton have joined him on his spine-chilling ghost tours.

The 50-year-old has worked with Burton Ghost Walks, which runs the eerie adventures at Sinai House, for 15 years as a psychic medium, a gift he says has been passed down through the generations in his family.

During his two-hour tours of Sinai House, in Shobnall Road, which include the history of the building, Ian uses ouija boards. He has declared the often controversial methods safe after using them for 20 years without any problems.

But Ian warns that people who "mess about" with ouija, not knowing what they are doing, can find themselves in trouble.

People brave enough to head down into the cellar can also take part in a psychic seance, where Ian claims he can sometimes detect spirits which come with guests or on other occasions from the house or grounds.

However, not all of the spirits he has come across at the historic Burton landmark have been good, according to Ian. He says he has come across a few negative bad spirits who had once been murderers, rapists and even people who had sacrificed children and adults.

Ian, of Swadlincote, said: "As I can see and feel spirits, there are some bad spirits that come really close to me and tell me to leave in an abusive way. One was screaming in my face. Some try to push you, mark me by scratching me, they give me abusive messages.

"That sometimes really gets to you emotionally."

One example he says he experienced while at Sinai House was when he was undertaking a solo walk to see what spirits he could detect.

As he was walking around he claims to have seen the spirit of a child on a grass bank. The spirit, which Ian thought to be around four or five, had his face in his hands and appeared to be crying, so he decided to go over to find out what was wrong.

Ian says he sat beside the spirit child and asked what was wrong but the boy kept his face in his hands, and he heard him say that he needed help.

He said: "As sometimes I help spirits move on from Sinai, I try my best to work with them to help cross them over if they want to go."

Ian asked the spirit if he wanted to move on from Sinai House and what help he needed. Ian said the spirit willingly answered some of his questions, although he had not liked being asked how he had died or came to be there.

They sat together for 10 to 15 minutes when Ian said the spirit started to laugh softly and the sound kept getting louder. The spirit removed his hands and looked Ian in the face before swearing at him to go away. Ian said the face was grey and had no eyes, just black holes where the eyeballs should be and the spirit was still laughing.

The medium said he moved away quickly as he believes some "bad demon spirits" can take any form they desire.

Ian said: "Sometimes we get caught out in what we see there so from then on I do keep on my toes. I am aware of what is behind me or what wants to play with minds - this isn't the best gift sometimes."

Another ghostly encounter happened in an area in the grounds containing a hanging tree. When Ian first started with Burton Ghost Walks he conducted a tour and as he was standing near the tree saw a tall dark shadow standing near the house.

All of a sudden he felt as if he was being pushed and something was around his neck which felt like it was getting tighter. He had the feeling that he was being hung from the hanging tree.

Other spirits that Ian says have made themselves known to him include two grey spirit dogs which were guarding the main doors at the back of the house, "evil, devil things" on the roof, a child where there used to be windows, a woman in the loft window who was kept in there and died when she was pregnant and a male spirit who rides a horse with a blackened out face.

He was once undertaking a seance in the cellar when it felt like it was filling up with water around his feet and up his legs.

One male spirit doing the rounds is said to be partial to blonde haired women and girls. He is said to pull their hair and blow on faces to try to get their attention.

Ian describes himself as a psychic medium and clairvoyant and can spiritually travel to locations that are haunted, collect the spirit and bring it back to his home to help them "cross over" to the other side.

His passion for the paranormal has led to appearances on the small screen after filming with Richard Felix for Living TV's Most Haunted series as well as Mark Webb for Living with the Dead, also on Living TV.

A few years ago he teamed up with Marion Goodfellow, who has appeared on Most Haunted, Living with the Dead, Haunted Homes and Great British Ghosts, for a charity night for Burton's Hospital cancer unit, which raised £1,000.

His work with the unknown is never done as he is currently looking into older murders and missing people who could be dead.

He believes that if he can detect the spirit of a murder victim he may find out information kept secret over the years.

Anyone who would like to take part in one of Ian's ghost walks can join him for a paranormal investigation at Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in Swadlincote, on Saturday, February 24, from 9pm to 11.30pm.

Booking is essential and anyone after a fright can reserve a place by calling 01283 222600.