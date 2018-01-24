The video will start in 8 Cancel

Meat-lovers hoping to grab their favourite choice of steak at Wetherspoons pubs at the chain's much-loved steak nights have been left dissapointed.

Rump, sirloin and gammon steak have all been pulled from the menus at all 900 Wetherspoons pub in the UK, including at the Lord Burton in Burton, Sir Nigel Gresley in Swadlincote and The Old Swan in Uttoxeter.

The pub chain holds weekly steak nights on Tuesdays.

The chain hopes to bring the popular menu choices back to its pubs, and put the steak back in steak night soon.

A spokesman for the pub chain said: "Currently rump steak, sirloin steak and gammon steak are not available, but we hope to resolve this soon.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience."