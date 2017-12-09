Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The deadly disease Alabama Rot could be present in mud and grass, exactly the spots in which your much-loved dog likes to play.

It is an alarming ailment that can be hard to treat - and now vets are urging owners to be alert to the symptoms.

Dog owners in Swadlincote are being warned to keep their pets safe after a case of Alabama Rot was confirmed by a vet.

The first case in our area came to light when staff at Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery treated a dog which has been walked at Gorse Lane Fields towards Boothorpe shortly before the owner realised it had become poorly.

The dog was brought in to the surgery in Repton Road, where a vet confirmed it was suffering with Alabama rot. The dog's condition is not known.

First reported in the UK five years ago, Alabama Rot is thought to have originated in American and has sadly killed dozens of dogs since making it to our shores.

Manchester and Cannock Chase so far have been hospots for the infection.

Check with this handy online tool from Vets4Pets to see if there have been any recent cases in your area, and read on for everything you need to know about the horrifying condition.

What is Alabama Rot?

The deadly condition, also known as CRGV, can lead to your dog's flesh rotting away, lethargy, loss of appetite, or even kidney failure - and without urgent treatment dogs can develop a raging fever and eventually die.

The cause is as yet unknown but it is believed to be more easily contracted during wet weather conditions.

All breeds can be affected and in total there have been 92 confirmed cases in the UK and Ireland - that's 92 cases too many for us.

How can I stop my dog getting Alabama rot?

Avoid taking your dogs for walks in muddy, wooded areas – especially if there's recently been heavy rainfall.

If that's unavoidable, make sure you wash your dog's paws and legs thoroughly when you get back from the walk.

Where did Alabama rot come from and what causes it?

The condition was first identified among greyhounds in the USA in the 1980s.

It's believed to be caused by toxins produced by bacteria such as E.coli but there is no scientific evidence to back this up.

Because the exact cause has not been found, developing a vaccine is tricky.

What are the symptoms of Alabama rot?

Look out for skin lesions, ulcers, sores or bite marks. Your dog could also become lethargic or suffer a loss of appetite.

Other signs include jaundice, such as a discoloration in your dog's eyes, gums or nostrils.

Vomiting or gagging have been observed in some cases at later stages of Alabama rot.

Kidney failure occurs in a minority of cases, however if it does occur, it usually proves fatal.

Are there any early warning signs?

The first sign normally seen is a skin sore not caused by any known injury.

These are most commonly found below the elbow or knee or on the belly or muzzle.

They appear as a distinct swelling, a patch of red skin or an ulcer-like open wound.

Within two to seven days, affected dogs develop outward signs of kidney failure, which can include vomiting, reduced hunger and an unusual tiredness and lack of energy.

Can Alabama rot be treated?

While no vaccination has been found, some dogs can fight off the disease and live with minimal damage.

Sadly, dogs with the disease tend to die because treatment is so limited, but some UK dogs with Alabama rot have been successfully treated in the years since 2013.

This article first appeared in the Daily Record.