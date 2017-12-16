Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Garner had a feeling Burton Albion were set for an important result in their crunch clash with Bolton Wanderers - and he says every single Brewer made sure he was right.

The Brewers clinched a fourth Championship victory of the season thanks to Lloyd Dyer's 23rd-minute volley, an outstanding defensive display and one of Stephen Bywater's best performances in an Albion shirt.

A run of only one win in their last 13 games and one point from their last five outings made this victory a timely one for Nigel Clough's men, even without the added bonus of it ensuring they leapfrogged Bolton and moved off the foot of the table.

Albion have fallen agonisingly short in many of those recent disappointments, but they looked unlikely to let that happen this time around following Dyer's emphatic opener.

And first-team coach Garner feels they were fully deserving of all three points, despite a late barrage from the hosts.

"We've been saying for weeks, when you look over the games, we've been unlucky - the Ipswich and Barnsley games, we probably should've won them," he said.

"We haven't, and the longer it goes, the harder it gets.

"But we've been saying for a long time, we've got to try to turn it around.

"I don't know, but there was just something in the air today, I just fancied it today.

"You could sense it with the players.

"And over the 90 minutes, I think we deserved it as well."

In many ways, this was the ideal away display from Burton.

Even when they were sitting to stifle Bolton and protect their lead, they offered regular threats on the counter - and there was certainly no lack of quality from any Albion player out of possession.

As has so often proven true for Albion in the Championship, an opening goal proves the winning one for them, with this the first time they had led at half-time.

"I'm very tired, because it's been a long afternoon!" added Garner.

"But it's been a fantastic afternoon to get three points between two teams down there at the moment, it's a big game.

"We said at the start of the game that we didn't want to lose, that's for sure.

"But we also said at half-time that there's a chance here to win a football match if you want to, and I thought man for man, we were absolutely superb.

"The importance of getting the first goal is vital.

"I was quite shocked when it went in, I've not seen it again.

"But to get that lead, it just shows that when you've got something to fight for, we held on really well.

"We were really strong at the end under pressure, and man for man, it was absolutely fantastic."