Burton Albion's bid to move back out of the Championship relegation zone sees them take on relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium (3pm).
The Brewers are on a three-game losing run heading into the clash, although they have been beaten in only two away games since September 9.
Bolton, meanwhile, have recovered from a miserable start to the season to climb out of the bottom three with only two losses in their last 10 games - and they are unbeaten in five matches at the Macron.
Nigel Clough has suggested he could have close to a fully-fit squad to choose from against the Trotters, with Marvin Sordell close to a return from a groin injury.
We'll have all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, before bringing you live text commentary from a potentially crucial game in the Brewers' bid for Championship survival.
“It was always going to be a big game because of where Burton are in the league, it does add something to it. The game reminds me of when we were going into the Barnsley match. We knew we could create a four-point gap, and we managed to do that. Now we have a chance to put some real daylight between ourselves and Burton.
Some big games down at the bottom today...
Today, though, an entirely different proposition is on the cards. A ‘relegation six-pointer’, if you’ll excuse the cliche.
A defining afternoon ahead?
Nothing is decided in December. Whatever happens at the Macron Stadium this afternoon, there will still be 24 Championship matches to go for Burton Albion to go about securing survival in this division.
But there is an undeniable sense of importance about this game. The Brewers - with three defeats on the bounce to their name - could move out of the relegation zone with a win, or could be five points adrift of safety with defeat.
That’s how tight things are at the moment. Let’s see what this clash has in store, then...