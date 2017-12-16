Burton Albion's bid to move back out of the Championship relegation zone sees them take on relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium (3pm).

The Brewers are on a three-game losing run heading into the clash, although they have been beaten in only two away games since September 9.

Bolton, meanwhile, have recovered from a miserable start to the season to climb out of the bottom three with only two losses in their last 10 games - and they are unbeaten in five matches at the Macron.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough has suggested he could have close to a fully-fit squad to choose from against the Trotters, with Marvin Sordell close to a return from a groin injury.

We'll have all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, before bringing you live text commentary from a potentially crucial game in the Brewers' bid for Championship survival.

To get in touch and have your say on the action, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.