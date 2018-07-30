Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner says Burton Albion's 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday was just the workout they needed ahead of the opening weekend of the League One season.

Albion's return to League One gets underway with the visit of Rochdale to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm) following last season's heartbreaking final-day relegation from the Championship.

Nigel Clough's side rounded off their summer preparations with a battle against Neil Warnock's Bluebirds, who are preparing to take on the Premier League this campaign.

And former City defender Turner says the quality of their opponents and the physical nature of the match suited the Brewers on the eve of a gruelling third-tier season.

"It was a really good game for us to have as our last friendly, because their quality is always going to test us," he said.

"But it's not just that, they're physical, fit, big and strong and fast.

"So there's lots of things that can only bring us forward fitness-wise and match practice-wise.

"We played well for most of the first half, we didn't deserve to be coming in with the score-line as it was at half-time.

(Image: Laura Malkin/Epic Action Imagery)

"And then in the second half it's always difficult after that, and their quality did show - but it was a really good work out for us.

"It's spot on for Rochdale."

A relief for Albion fans, and Turner himself, is that the defender completed the match and came away without injury .

With Albion missing seven first-team players for the Cardiff visit and Tuesday night's planned Matlock Town friendly cancelled because of the lack of fit and available first-team players, more injuries would have certainly been most unwelcome.

But Turner's pre-season appears to have rid him of the problems that plagued him in the final stages of Albion's relegation dogfight.

A key cog in Clough's defence, Turner missed 12 League matches through injury, including nine of the final 16 games - and crucially, May's final-day 2-1 defeat at Preston North End.

Time will tell how Turner, 30 next month, gets on - but for now it's looking good for the former Coventry City man.

"I'm OK," he said of his fitness. "I had a little ankle operation in the summer, which was absolutely fine. It's becoming a bit normal for me now, a little clean-up.

"And I've been rehabbing the calf injury I did before the last game of the season - that was the hardest thing to get right, really.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"The ankle thing was pretty straightforward, so I've come on a bit more steadily than I would have liked.

"I'm ready, I've done the whole pre-season - I sat out the Aston Villa (a 4-0 defeat earlier this month) game just because of the heavy loading with the calf and ankle situation. We spoke with the manager and the fitness coach and they wanted to give me an extra week to get that right.

"But now I'm up to playing matches and I've got 90 minutes in, so I'm looking forward to next weekend."