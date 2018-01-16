Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner has praised the impact Joe Sbarra has had since becoming a regular in Burton Albion's matchday squad - and he says the academy graduate "has the world at his feet".

Sbarra has played a part in seven of the last 10 matches since signing a new contract that will tie him down to the Brewers until 2020.

He came off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 loss to QPR, replacing the injured Will Miller on the 41st minute - the second time in as many games that he was brought on for the former Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Tasked with keeping up the high-tempo pressing game, 19-year-old Sbarra was unable to push Albion on to victory, as they eventually fell to another home defeat.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It was certainly not for the lack of trying, as the Brewers academy product went looking for possession time and again.

Turner recognises that and reckons Sbarra - who set him up to head home a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Brentford in November - is one of the "'standout" players at the Pirelli Stadium.

Asked what the young Burton playmaker brings to the club, Turner said: "Technical ability, really. He is one of those kids that has got the world at his feet, in terms of his ability.

"He is not the biggest lad, he knows that, he works hard on the strength side of the game.

(Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"He is very fit, he can get up and down the pitch and he can beat a man, he has good feet.

"Joe is one of the standout young players at the club, and it can only benefit him to be getting minutes on the pitch.

"He helped me to score a goal earlier in the season (against Brentford), that is the kind of player he is. He can create goals and pop up with a few himself."