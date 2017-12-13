Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Will Buckley says the Trotters "can't afford not to turn up" against Burton Albion in Saturday's crunch relegation battle.

Only two points separate 21st-placed Bolton from the bottom-of-the-table Brewers on 14 points - and the hosts know just how important the outcome of this basement-battle could be in the long push for survival.

Bolton's position in the league table belies their recent form, with the Trotters losing just two of their last 10 games and hauling themselves off the bottom of the Championship table in some style.

Buckley has found the net twice in their last three games - and the summer signing from Sunderland knows his side must rise to the 'big' occasion once more.

"You go out to win every game but this weekend feels like a big one," Buckley told the Bolton News.

"The Barnsley game (a 3-1 win two weeks ago) felt the same and we turned up for that one, so it has to be exactly right. We can't afford not to turn up.

"I think we have got the right characters in the team. A lot of us have played for many years in the Championship, so we know what it takes to get results when the pressure is on you. We're here to fight.

"We know we can do that side of the game and hopefully then our quality can show and we can go into the Christmas games on the up."

Wanderers' recent form has been the perfect antidote to a beginning to life back in the Championship that had seen them suffer eight losses in a row before their first win of the campaign, a 2-1 success over Sheffield Wednesday in October.

They suffered a minor setback on Saturday, with a 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest ensuring they remain on the cusp of the relegation zone - but Buckley is determined his side can push on even further.

"No-one inside the group thought we'd have such a good start but now, thankfully, it looks like we are getting over it," he added.

"But we still need to push on up the league and get out of the scrap, to give ourselves a bit of breathing room.

"We lost at Forest but played well. We need to continue playing like that and hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later.”